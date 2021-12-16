Kate Upton’s Best Style Moments of 2021

Model and mom Kate Upton is often one to share her stylish looks on Instagram, and there were quite a few notable ones over the course of 2021. The “Sports Illustrated” Swimsuit cover star, who married Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander in 2017, tends to reach for some fashion brands like boots from Fendi and Louboutin sandals but has also been known to sport more affordable labels like Sam Edelman, Reformation and Reebok.

Moreover, the 29-year-old model, who works with celebrity stylist Erin Walsh, likes to combine pops of color with black and white, as well as classic neutrals. Ahead, we rounded up some of Upton’s best style moments from this past year, incorporating both casual and dressy looks from a myriad of different occasions. Scroll through to check out Kate Upton’s best outfits from 2021.

Last week on Dec. 11, 2021, the Michigan native shared a family photo from Florence, Italy, in which she’s sporting a colorblock turtleneck sweater in shades of green and blue, dark skinny jeans and black leather Fendi combat boots.

In another family shot taken in Italy that Upton posted on Dec. 9, 2021, she can be seen sporting the same black skinny jeans, this time with a leopard print jacket featuring brown fringe trim and Reebok’s ultra-popular Club C sneakers in white.

Meanwhile, last month on Nov. 4, 2021, the cover girl got dressed up to celebrate her and Verlander’s wedding anniversary. She opted for a navy and white printed frock with long sleeves and a flowing midi skirt and pointy white Sam Edelman Hope mules.

Taking on hypebeasts everywhere on Oct. 17, 2021, the model showed off a pair of rare, coveted sneakers. She paired a frilly white top and skinny jeans with Sean Wotherspoon’s Nike Air Max 97/1 silhouette, which debuted in 2018 and features a colorful corduroy design.

Over the summer on Aug. 11, 2021, she took a mirror selfie in a seafoam green set consisting of a long-sleeve crop top and midi skirt along with the same white Sam Edelman pumps.

On July 27, 2021, Upton shared some snaps of herself donning a pastel-hued look complete with powder blue pants and pale pink pointy-toed pumps featuring a yellow trim that matched her jacket.

Earlier in the year on Feb. 20, 2021, the influencer wore a backless floral Reformation dress and Gianvito Rossi’s white braided raffia sandals to celebrate her husband’s birthday.

Ahead of Valentine’s Day on Feb. 13, 2021, she shared another shot of herself in a flowing frock and high heel sandals. On this occasion, Upton donned a simple white dress with an allover black polka dot pattern and Christian Louboutin’s Loubi Queen black leather sandals.

