Kate Spade’s Surprise Sale Has Up to 75% Off Chic Shoes, Bags and More

f you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

A new year means it’s time to refresh your wardrobe, so why not take a look at the items offered for less during Kate Spade’s surprise sale?

The flash sale, which includes up to 75% off sitewide, is the perfect opportunity to stock up on some new shoes or a statement sweater to perk up your work-from-home wardrobe. You’ll probably also want to take advantage of markdowns on some of the brand’s most beloved bags, including the Laurel Way carry-all tote that conveniently includes a matching wallet with your purchase.

Below, take a look at some of our favorite discounted styles on Katespade.com.

Kate Spade Laurel Way Bundle

The Laurel Way Bundle adds together Kate Spade’s classic leather tote and zip-closure wallet, so you can get a full upgrade for less.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Kate Spade

Kate Spade Cameron Monotone Small Slim Card Holder

You’ll never lose your cardholder again thanks to Kate Spade’s vibrant option. Now $25, the Cameron Monotone Small Slim Card Holder features six slots for plenty of storage.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Kate Spade

Kate Spade Short Sleeve PJ Set

Need a new set of pajamas? You can snag a few styles during Kate Spade’s surprise sale. Discounted sets include the Short Sleeve PJ Set, which is complete with a matching sleeping mask.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Kate Spade

Kate Spade Fez Sneaker

This elevated white sneaker from Kate Spade is the perfect upgrade to your off-duty wardrobe. The Fez Sneaker features a leather upper with polka-dotted accents throughout and a chunky rubber sole. The chic shoe is casual yet stylish thanks to the classic Spade logo that adorns each side.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Kate Spade

Kate Spade Link Large Continental Wallet

The Kate Spade Link Large Cotinental Wallet does it all. Offered in four colorways, this heavy-duty wallet features a zip closure, 12 credit card slots and slip pocket on the back of the wallet. Originally $229, you can now buy this item for nearly 75% off.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Kate Spade

Kate Spade Packable Down Jacket

You can look stylish and stay warm with Kate Spade’s Packable Down Jacket. The iridescent blue style is easily foldable and comes with a zipper pouch, making it easy to stow in your closet or suitcase.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Kate Spade

Kate Spade Cape Cod Spade Flat

Loafers are an essential footwear style that are especially chic in the fall and winter. Kate Spade’s Cape Cod Spade Flat offers the perfect way to elevate your favorite sweater and leggings combo.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Kate Spade

Kate Spade Leighton Large Satchel

Another must-have bag offered for less during Kate Spade’s Surprise Sale is the Leighton Large Satchel. The spacious bag comes in four classic colorways and features two large compartments to help you keep organized.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Kate Spade

Kate Spade Cherry Sweater

Add a little cheer to your Zoom calls with the Kate Spade cherry sweater. Originally $229, this Supima cotton sweater is the perfect anecdote to winter doldrums and now just $69.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Kate Spade

Kate Spade Natalia Tinsel Micro Convertible Belt Bag

Another Kate Spade piece that will make a cheeky statement is the Natalia tinsel micro convertible belt bag. The purse can be worn as a belt bag or a crossbody, depending on the occasion.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Kate Spade

Kate Spade Savvi Sandal

Add a little pep in your step with this 2-inch heeled sandal. The Savvi Sandal‘s neutral, polka-dotted colorway will wear well from winter to spring. The statement sandal is now nearly half of its original price.