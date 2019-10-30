Second Lady Karen Pence Wears Blazer Dress With Pointy Pumps to Promote Her Christmas Book

Karen Pence, wife of vice president Mike Pence, chose a classic look yesterday on a media tour promoting her new book that she co-authored with her daughter, “Marlon Bundo’s Best Christmas Ever.”

The second lady had on a double breasted black blazer dress with matching pumps for appearances on “Fox and Friends” and SiriusXM’s The David Webb Show. Her daughter Charlotte had on a brown velvet jumpsuit with nude pumps.

Charlotte Pence (L) and second lady Karen Pence. CREDIT: Instagram

Affectionally known as BOTUS, their pet rabbit Marlon Bundo has been featured in two previous books. This edition focuses on the bunny’s Christmas at the White House. The second lady herself illustrated the book and her daughter wrote the copy.

(L-R): Charlotte Pence, Karen Pence and David Webb. CREDIT: Courtesy of SiriusXM/Maro Hagopian

The Pence family’s pets also include Hazel, a cat, and Harley, a dog.

Last week, Karen highlighted other works of art at The Kennedy Center, taking part in a tour of “Portraits of Courage” —former president George W. Bush’s paintings of wounded warriors. During the tour she had on a black suit with cap-toe flats.

