Shop Kanye West Presidential Merchandise Inspired by His Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

With election season inching its way in, stock up on merchandise inspired by Kanye West’s presidential campaign.

The Yeezy designer announced his run for office in July on Twitter, writing: We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION.”

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

Following his announcement, the musician began his own campaign tour of sorts, hosting his first official rally in South Carolina at the end of July. He has continued to share his thoughts and ideas for his candidacy across social media in a modern take on vying for office.

Ahead, find easy ways to support Kanye West’s bid for the White House with a range of specialized apparel, merchandise and more as selected by FN.

Watch on FN

Wild Bobby Kanye 2020 Shirt

Available in an impressive 22 shades of colors, this shirt includes clean lines and classic silhouettes from campaigns past. The fabric is soft, pre-shrunk cotton designed to fit perfectly upon first wear with double-stitched sleeves for durability along with a ribbed seamless collar to sit softly on the next and a tearaway label for an itch-free feel.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Walmart

BK-Merch Kanye 2020 Flat Bill Hat

Top off all your everyday looks with this hat inspired by West’s campaign and his infamous shutter shades from the mid-2000s. Transforming the glasses with a patriotic twist, this cap provides instant cooling capabilities with sun protection thanks to its flat bill.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

ParodyBadges Kanye West Button

For your backpacks, bags or just to wear attached to your T-shirt, this small button allows you to support Mr. West with every look. It measures just 1-inch in diameter and has a strong steel back to ensure it stays clipped.

Kanye West 2020 button. CREDIT: Courtesy of Etsy

Champs Supply Yeezy 2020 T-Shirt

Not only is Kanye in the running for president, but he is also still running his Adidas Yeezy line. Support the entrepreneur with this red, white and blue T-shirt branded with the rapper’s signature nickname.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Kanye 2020 Campaign Face Mask

Though the presidential election is approaching fast, a global pandemic still is in effect. Thanks to designers on Etsy, you can safely show your Kanye 2020 pride with these face masks. Made with two layers for protection, this mask includes stretchy earloops as well.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Etsy

Zylizc Kanye 2020 Shirt

Zylizc’s customized T-shirt takes inspiration from the artwork and merchandise for Kanye’s hit 2016 studio album, “Life of Pablo,” with its intentionally spaced-out type and asymmetric form.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Etsy

Customi Kanye West President Bumper Sticker

Decorate your car with this three-pack of bumper stickers paying homage to Kanye West’s upcoming presidential run. Featuring an animated image of the rapper himself, the design draws allusion to previous graphics released by West throughout his musical career.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Tcombo Kanye for President Hoodie

Elections take place in November, meaning the temperature is bound to drop before the polls open. To arrive in both style and comfort, stock up on this plush hoodie supporting the “Jesus Is King” rapper’s run for office.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Yeah Guy Kanye for President 2020 T-Shirt

Taking hints and drawing inspiration from retro presidential campaign designs of past decades, Yeah Guy transformed a classic white crewneck T-shirt into the comfortable look for fall with stars and stripes to tout.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

OSY Kanye West for President Hat

This faded hat will do the trick. Featuring, of course, Kanye West for President, this cotton cap absorbs moisture with ease and uses an adjustable closure to find your ideal fit.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Kanye President 2020 Vision Yard Sign

Take your support for the West campaign to the next level with these sturdy yard signs. Featuring two-sided printing for visibility from any direction, these signs come set atop a rust-resistant stake to stay put throughout the next few months.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Etsy

556 Gear Yeezy 2020 Shirt

Some may recognize the design of this Yeezy-inspired T-shirt from former President Barack Obama’s campaign in the late 2000s. The red, white and blue-toned feel transforms into an image of Kanye with his iconic nickname included below