How to Buy Kanye West x Louis Vuitton’s Sneaker Collaboration

Kanye West and his Louis Vuitton sneakers continue to age well, despite being released over a decade ago.

Among LV’s sneakers, the brand’s collection with the rapper continues to be among the most popular pairs of Louis Vuitton sneakers to date. Although West and the French fashion house haven’t collaborated since 2009, the duo’s sneakers still retail for thousands of dollars on resale sites such as stockx.com and goat.com.

Together, West and Louis Vuitton released three different silhouettes in various colorways. The collab arguably marked West’s entry into the world of luxury high fashion. The “Louis Vuitton Don” has since become a recognizable name in the sneaker industry after working with Nike as well as Adidas, eventually launching his Yeezy shoe line with the latter.

Kanye West accepting the Shoe of the Year award at the 2015 FNAAs. CREDIT: Steve Eichner

Earning the FNAA’s 2015 Shoe of the Year Award for the Yeezy Boost, the rapper continues to be a top player in the sneaker industry. Below, take a look at how to buy Kanye x Louis Vuitton sneakers online at stockx.com and goat.com.

Kanye West x Louis Vuitton Don

CREDIT: Courtesy of GOAT

Kanye West x Louis Vuitton Jasper

The Kanye West x Louis Vuitton Jasper sneaker is rumored to have been named after Yeezy’s barber, Jasper. The limited-edition shoe is the duo’s take on a high-top shoe. The luxury sneaker features a suede upper, velcro cross straps and a similar foundation to the Kanye West x Louis Vuitton Don. The sneaker is available in Black, Cream and Patchwork on stockx.com and goat.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of GOAT

Kanye West x Louis Vuitton Mr. Hudson

Last but not least, the Kanye West x Louis Vuitton Mr. Hudson shoe is the rarest out of the three collabs the two did together. Both StockX and GOAT have limited stock of this style. The Patchwork version of this shoe is sold out on both platforms, but shoppers can still find the Cream version online.

CREDIT: Courtesy of GOAT

Can’t find your size? Some resale sites such as StockX allow users to place a bid on their desired size for future sales within 30 days. Visit stockx.com to find out more.