Julianne Hough’s Best Style Moments of 2021 Included Edgy Dresses & Towering Heels

Over the course of 2021, Julianne Hough showed up time and time again in chic and stylish looks.

The actress and dancer posted to her social media, hit red carpets, and even ran errands throughout the year in an array of fun, feminine, edgy and sleek looks. She wore everything from simple black pumps to trendy square-toe styles, and you can find the star has designers like Georges Chakra, Madga Butrym, Stella McCartney and many more in her closet. When Hough is not on stage or on a red carpet, you can typically find her wearing more sporty looks and wearing more athletic shoes, like her favorite Hoka One One sneakers.

Whether she’s rocking thigh-high boots, sneakers or sandals, there is no shoe type that Hough can’t style up. We look forward to seeing what looks Hough has in store for us in 2022.

Related Kamala Harris' Best Style Moments of 2021 Kate Upton's Best Style Moments of 2021 Jill Biden's Best Fashion Moments of 2021

On Dec. 4, 2021, Hough posted to her Instagram at Art Basel rocking a floral, long-sleeved jumpsuit and towering black strappy heels.

For The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration which premiered on Nov. 28, 2021, Hough wore a metallic emerald-green pleated, long-sleeved mini dress with shiny, patent leather over-the-knee high-heeled boots.

Julianne Hough; standing next to Ariana Debose, at The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration at Walt Disney World in Florida on November 25, 2021. CREDIT: The Walt Disney Company

On Nov. 2, 2021, Hough posted to her Instagram at a kickoff event honoring Fashion Trust Arabia in Qatar wearing a stunning pale blue crystal-embroidered Maison Valentino gown and silver metallic sandals.

On Oct. 21, 2021, the “Dancing With the Stars” alumna layered a silky puff-sleeve blouse over coordinating black cigarette trousers and added matching black pumps to the monochrome look.

Julianne Hough attendds Brian Bowen Smith’s Drivebys Book Launch and Gallery Viewing Presented by Casa Del Sol Tequila, Oct. 21. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

Hough dazzled in dark orange midi dress by Aliette, featuring numerous sparkly and metallic hexagons woven together to create an allover cutout effect on Oct. 16, 2021 at the Environmental Media Association Awards Gala. She added a pair of trendy square-toed mules to the look.

Julianne Hough attends the Environmental Media Association Awards Gala in Los Angeles on Oct. 16, 2021. CREDIT: Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Hough finished off the summer with a black floral dress and black strappy sandals on Aug. 15, 2021.

Julianne Hough attends the Jennifer Klein Day of Indulgence event in Los Angeles, Aug. 15, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

The “Footloose” star wore a stunning one-shoulder ivory Nicolas Jebran gown and silver sandals to the amFAR Gala during the Cannes Film Festival on July 16, 2021.

Julianne Hough attends the amfAR Gala during the 74th Cannes Film Festival at Villa Eilenroc in Antibes, France, July 16, 2021. CREDIT: AP

On July 1, 2021, Hough hit Vegas in a long-sleeve minidress starring a shimmering gold fabric and a wrapped silhouette and black platform strappy heels.

On March 31, 2021, the dancer posted to her Instagram page styled in a high-neck, sleeveless jumpsuit cinched together with a gold-buckled belt and stiletto sandals with a classic double-strap design.

On Feb. 4, 2021, Hough started off the year looking chic in a black blazer dress paired with peep-toe pumps.

On Feb. 4, 2021, Hough started off the year looking chic in a black blazer dress paired with peep-toe pumps.

See more of Julianne Hough’s style through the years.