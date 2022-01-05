A Look at Actress Julia Fox’s Style Evolution

Julia Fox has been making sleek statements on and off the red carpet ever since her star-turning role in A24’s drama “Uncut Gems.”

The “No Sudden Moves” actress favors silky and smooth dresses and bodysuits on the red carpet, hailing from Dior, Alexander Wang and Jean Paul Gaultier. However, she’s also known for making daring statements with sheer or mesh pieces from brands like Paco Rabanne. She often accessorizes with fine jewelry, particularly drop earrings and collar-length necklaces.

When it comes to shoes, Fox almost exclusively wears black pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet from brands like Christian Louboutin. Occasionally, these are swapped for the same style with crystal accents for formal occasions, hailing from Giuseppe Zanotti, Manolo Blahnik and more top brands. Off-duty, Fox wears similar pointed-toe boots in a similar neutral colorway.

When arriving at the “Uncut Gems” premiere at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival in September 2019, Fox dazzled in a mesh Paco Rabanne skirt layered over a black bodysuit. Her look was complete with black pointed-toe Christian Louboutin pumps.

Julia Fox attends the “Uncut Gems” premiere during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 9, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. CREDIT: PICJER/imageSPACE / MEGA

Fox’s sleek streak gained a sweet edge while at the 2019 Guggenheim International Gala in New York City in November 2019. For the occasion, she wore a strapless gray dress and black leather corset belt from the French luxury brand, as well as its signature bow-accented black pumps.

Julia Fox attends the 2019 Guggenheim International Gala Pre-Party at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York, New York on November 14, 2019. CREDIT: Johns PKI / SplashNews.com

The “PVT Chat” actress made a rare appearance in lighter tones for the 2021 CFDA Awards in New York City last fall. Fox arrived in a nude skirt with fuzzy lining and a mirror-embellished green top, paired with a sparkling clutch shaped like the Empire State Building. Her look was finished with white pointed-toe pumps, given a glamorous twist with crystal straps.

Julia Fox attends the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards at the Seagram Building in New York City on November 10, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

Fox’s sleekest outfit to date appeared when she left Carbone in New York City while on a date with Kanye West in January 2022. The actress was spotted in a head-to-toe Balenciaga outfit, complete with a thong and low-rise pants, top, leather coat, gloves and top-handle bag. Finishing her look was a slick pair of black pointed-toe boots.

Julia Fox leaves Carbone with Kanye West in New York City on January 4, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Click through the gallery to see more of Fox’s best style moments.

