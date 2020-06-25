The Best Los Angeles Lakers-Inspired Air Jordans to Shop

Although a majority of Air Jordan releases come in colorways inspired by the hues of the Chicago Bulls, and some models come dressed with Washington Wizards aesthetics, NBA icon Michael Jordan’s namesake label has dropped a handful of Jordan Lakers styles throughout the years. These looks more resemble the colors from one of the NBA’s most winningest franchises, the Los Angeles Lakers.

Not only are the Lakers one of the league’s most storied franchises but MJ had a history with them. It was the team the baller and his Bulls squad beat in their first-ever NBA Finals appearance in 1991. Although the brand hasn’t confirmed that the inspiration behind the many Jordan Lakers styles on this list were in fact pulled from the team colors of the basketball icon’s rival team, the purple and gold color combination is unmistakable.

The Jordan Lakers color scheme is offered in a variety of MJ’s signature models such as the fan-favorite Air Jordan 1, the Air Jordan 13, designer Don C’s Jordan Legacy 312 hybrid shoe as well as the model that MJ won his first-ever NBA championship in, the Air Jordan 6.

Below, check out some of the best Jordan Lakers styles that you can buy right now.

Air Jordan 13 Retro “White/Court Purple”

The athletic brand introduced a Lakers-inspired “White/Court Purple” iteration of the Air Jordan 13 in July 2019. According to the product description, this Jordan Lakers style “pays homage to the Southern California team MJ took down en route to his first title and the historic rivalry the two teams embraced.” It features a premium white leather upper that’s paired with vibrant purple suede accents on the mudguard and heel counter and yellow tones covering the surface of the outsole inspired by the Lakers’ team colors. The Air Jordan 13 was designed by Tinker Hatfield serving as MJ’s 13th signature sneaker when it first hit stores in 1997. According to the brand, the model is a nod to Jordan’s “Black Cat” nickname with a design inspired by the aesthetic of a panther, most notably on the outsole. Given that it has been nearly a year since the shoes released, fans will only be able to pick up the Jordan Lakers kicks on resale platforms. Fans will be happy to hear that a handful of sizes on GOAT are available now for the $190 retail price including men’s size 11, 11.5 and 12. StockX is another site you could consider with a majority of its recent sales going for below the aforementioned $190 price tag.

Pros

Not only can the Air Jordan 13 perform well on the basketball court but also be used as a lifestyle sneaker

It’s one of the more popular styles from the Air Jordan line and you don’t have to pay high prices for it

Cons

This style is more geared towards casual wear given the premium suede used on the heel

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 13 Retro “White/Court Purple.” CREDIT: Nike

Air Jordan 6 Retro “Lakers”

It was a full-circle moment for the Air Jordan 6 when Jordan Brand decided to dress the sneaker in the colors of the Lakers in 2010, the team MJ and the Bulls beat to claim their first-ever NBA championship in 1991. The model was designed after one of Jordan’s iconic German sports cars conveyed through the heel’s pull tab inspired by the vehicle’s spoiler. This specific Jordan Lakers iteration sports a premium black suede upper that’s combined with gray overlays on the sides and heel counter. The standout feature of this Jordan Lakers look is the purple, gold and white stitching that runs throughout the shoe. Given that it has been 10 years since this style released it has since sold out at Jordan Brand stockists, however select sizes are still available for purchase on the secondary market. Readers who are looking to add the style to the collection should have no trouble finding their size on StockX and GOAT, while other consignment shops such as Stadium Goods and Flight Club offer a more limited run in the selection of sizes.

Pros

The shoe’s suede upper offers a firm but soft feel while the lace lock provides a lockdown fit whether you’re hooping or lounging around

Cons

Given the age of the shoe, this pair may not be suitable for use on the basketball courts

Paint chipping on the midsole is also possible and may vary with each pair

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 6 Retro “Lakers.” CREDIT: StockX

Nike SB x Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “L.A. to Chicago”

As part of a collaboration between Nike Skateboarding in May 2019, the duo came together to give the popular sneaker a fresh Jordan Lakers colorway. What makes this pair unique is that the upper features a base colorway inspired by the Lakers’ purple and gold hues, but by wearing it the top layer will rub off to reveal the original “Chicago” makeup underneath. According to the shoe’s product description, this collab celebrates the cultural impact the shoe had within the skateboarding community as it was a go-to sneaker for skateboarders when it released in 1985. Similar to the previous Jordan Lakers styles that were featured on this list, you can only grab a pair on various resale platforms. It’s typical that bigger sizes are usually cheaper compared to the smaller sizes and this pair is no exception as a men’s size 14 will cost you $375 on GOAT and is reselling for around $469 on StockX.

Pros

Aside from the aesthetically pleasing design, this shoe offers two different colorways into one shoe

Unlike other Air Jordan 1 High releases, this version from Nike SB incorporates an Air unit in the heel for extra cushioning

This shoe is designed to perform well for skateboarding and basketball

Cons

Given the limited nature of the collab, pairs are reselling for enormous resell prices

The lateral side of the Nike SB x Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “L.A. to Chicago.” CREDIT: Nike

Air Jordan 9 Retro “Lakers”

Late NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s player-exclusive Air Jordan 9 style worn during his brief period of sneaker free agency in the 2002-03 NBA season was released to the public in 2016 — but with a twist. The Jordan Lakers shoe features a premium white leather upper that’s paired with purple patent leather overlays on the mudguard and continues up to the ankle collar. Additional details include a yellow “23” branding on the heel replacing Bryant’s original “8” for his jersey number. The Jordan Lakers look is finished off with a purple midsole and a white outsole. The Air Jordan 9 was a shoe that Jordan never wore on the basketball court during his playing days as a member of the Bulls. When the shoe debuted in 1993, MJ retired from the sport (his first of three retirements) after winning three NBA championships in a row to pursue a career in baseball and playing a single season in the minor leagues. Fans won’t have to pay high resale prices to purchase this shoe as it is currently reselling for around $286 on StockX, which is slightly over the suggested retail price of $190. GOAT also offers the Jordan Lakers shoe in a full-size run with asking prices hovering around $300.

Pros

Although the model is built on old school roots, this style has been elevated with premium materials including patent leather on the upper that’s better suited as a lifestyle shoe

Resell prices for the shoe isn’t ridiculously high with select sizes available for around $300

The intricate “One-Pull” lacing system provides complete lockdown for on-court use

Cons

The shoe features an inner bootie seen on the ankle collar, which may feel tight if you’re ordering your normal size and is recommended that shoppers order at least a half size up

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 9 Retro “Lakers.” CREDIT: Nike

Don C x Air Jordan Legacy 312 “Lakers”

In 2018, Jordan Brand tapped designer Don C to collaborate on the new Jordan Legacy 312. The hybrid silhouette blends design elements of the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 3 and Nike’s Air Alpha Force for their latest creation. The Swoosh branding and tongue are taken from the AJ1, while the elephant print on the mudguard and heel counter are pulled from the AJ3 and the forefoot strap grabbed from the Air Alpha Force. As the name suggests, this Jordan Lakers colorway pays homage to the West Coast team that Jordan and the Bulls faced in 1991 to capture their first NBA championship. The “312” moniker also pays homage to Don C’s hometown with the aforementioned numbers referencing the Chicago area code. Select sizes of this Jordan Lakers look are currently available for purchase on StockX for below the $150 retail price with a size 13 for $120. The resale platform GOAT also has pairs for below retail pricing with size 11.5 costing $140.

Pros

Although the shoe’s design elements are comprised of old school models, this is one of the more recent releases the brand has to offer

Cons

The shoe is geared towards lifestyle use instead of being a performance-based sneaker that fans are accustomed to with other releases from Jordan Brand

The lateral side of the Don C x Jordan Legacy 312 “Lakers.” CREDIT: Nike

