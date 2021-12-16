Jill Biden’s Best Fashion Moments of 2021

First lady Jill Biden has had an especially stylish 2021—and, as it comes to a close, we’re looking back at her top fashion moments this year.

Dr. Biden has embraced her new role as first lady in utterly sharp fashion, wearing versatile pieces like overcoats, shift dresses and comfortable sweaters that can easily be mixed and matched. Favoring jewel tones, neutrals and garden-worthy floral prints, she frequently sources from American brands like Jonathan Cohen, Oscar de la Renta and Michael Kors. Regardless of the season or silhouette, Biden’s outfits frequently prove that timeless style is here to stay.

When it comes to shoes, her go-to styles are equally polished and chic. Biden is known for favoring neutral or complementary pointed-toe pumps, ranging from brands like Dior and Valentino to SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker and Jimmy Choo. Warmer months have also seen her in Loeffler Randall wedges and Tory Burch flats, while she opts for Stuart Weitzman ankle and knee-high boots in cooler weather. Her festive footwear also lean towards the elegant side, like metallic or crystal-embellished heels from brands like Manolo Blahnik.

One of Biden’s top style moments came from President Joe Biden’s inauguration, where her aptitude for monochromatic style created a sharp statement. The First Lady wore a custom blue Markarian dress and tweed coat, which featured a subtle sparkle for added glamour. Her look was complete with matching Jimmy Choo pumps.

First Lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden exit the Inauguration Day ceremony at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 20, 2021. CREDIT: Sipa USA via AP

The First Lady’s penchant for florals was on full display throughout the year, especially when she proved the importance of re-wearing beloved pieces in one’s closet. The First Lady was spotted on several occasions in a blue short-sleeved dress with a white floral and yellow lemon print by Oscar de la Renta. She often paired the style with yellow pointed-toe pumps, creating a streamlined coordinating look, like in April 2021.

Jill Biden and President Joe Biden travel to Georgia for an event to mark the president’s 100th day in office and to pay a visit to former US President Jimmy Carter, April 29. CREDIT: Shawn Thew - Pool via CNP/MEGA

Biden’s chic style streak continued, particularly when she appeared in a navy floral Oscar de la Renta midi dress and navy suede pointed-toe pumps for a visit to Savannah, Georgia in July. The same piece, from the brand’s Spring 2021 collection, was re-worn on her debut Vogue cover in August.

First lady Jill Biden arrives in Savannah, Ga., on July 8. CREDIT: AP

Cooler months have frequently seen Biden wearing block-heeled suede boots in a range of neutral tones. On many occasions, she’s paired them with tonal overcoats—like this deep maroon number, worn in November while returning from a weekend trip with President Joe Biden.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden return to the White House in Washington, DC on November 8, 2021. CREDIT: Chris Kleponis - CNP / MEGA

