Janet Jackson’s Style Evolution Through the Years Includes Height-Defying, Dramatic & Iconic Fashion Moments

Janet Jackson is known for being the ultimate multi-hyphenate, but she’s also an outstanding entertainer and style icon. The Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter has continuously set trends and influenced pop culture throughout the course of her career. From performances to red carpet appearances, Jackson has remained a fashionable force.
The pop icon has served up an immersive amount of style inspiration over the years. Her looks have included sheer designs, shiny puffer coat and dramatic eye-catching details. She is undeniably a master at monochromatic moments and always takes up her looks up a notch with various height-defying shoe styles.
Ahead of her Together Again World Tour, which kicks off in April 2023, here we take a look at Jackson’s most memorable outfits in recent years.
Janet Jackson accepted the Icon of the Year award at Harlem’s Fashion Row 15th anniversary Fashion Show and Style Awards. The musician wore a full ensemble by Off-White. Her outfit consisted of a cropped blazer jacket, which she paired with graphic red and navy blue T-shirt. Giving her outfit a burst of drama was a beige tulle skirt, featuring flared tiered layers. Completing the star’s outfit, styled by Wouri Vice was a stack of sculptural Dinosaur Designs bangles and oblong Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings.
Jackson stepped out in a ’60s-inspired ensemble for the 2020 Gatsby Gala in London. The dancer was dressed in all-black attire. She wore a fuzzy coat with a floor-length velvet gown. To amp up her look, she accessorized with long pearl necklaces, a black hat and sheer gloves.
Jackson was casual-chic while attending her residency debut “Metamorphosis” afterparty in 2019. The “Poetic Justice” actress donned a camouflage jumpsuit. She gave her wardrobe a boost with platform sneakers that featured a black and white checkered outsole.
In 2018, Jackson attended the Mnet Music Awards in Hong Kong. She mastered monochromatic styling by stepping out in a structured blazer and a dramatic ruffled sheer skirt. To take things up a notch, she added a sequin button-down shirt and platform oxfords.
Jackson was a show-stopper while attending the Black Girls Rock! event in 2018. The “All For You” songstress arrived in a navy blue floor-length gown. The garment featured a high spiked turtleneck and sheer sleeves that was decorated with large flowers allover. The bottom of the piece included a wide skirt that was adorned with sequin flowers and had a ruffled hemline.
In 2017, Jackson turned OUT Magazine’s #OUT100 event into an all-black affair. The chart-topping entertainer donned a short-sleeve fuzzy overcoat, which she paired with a fitted jumpsuit. The one-piece garment also featured a high-waist wrap skirt and long, dramatic sash at the back. Jackson completed her look with suede opera gloves and chunky platform ankle boots.
Jackson brought sleek style to the 1999 Source Hip-Hop Music Awards. She arrived wearing a 3/4 sleeve black dress that featured two front slits near the hem. The piece was held together by a corset that had gold and purple accents. To elevate her ensemble, she slipped into a set of platform boots.
Jackson made an edgy style statement at the 1998 VH1 Fashion Awards. For the ceremony, she wore a cropped leather jacket with a bralette and baggy low-rise pleated trousers. On her feet was a pair of chunky leather shoes.
Jackson mastered Y2K style at her “The Velvet Rope” album release party in September 1997 in Culver City, Calif. The songwriter wore a see-through cutout top, which was layered over a black bralette. Jackson completed her look with baggy olive green cargo pants that were held up by a wide belt. She complemented the look with a silver choker necklace and styled her ginger hair curly. For footwear, she slipped into a pair of platform boots.
Jackson gave her sporty style an edgy upgrade for the 1994 MTV Video Music Awards. She wore a simple black top with baggy light-wash overalls. Her hair was styled in knotless braids and covered with a black dad hat. The pop artist’s look was boosted with a shiny pair of platform shoes.
In 1987, Jackson gave a monochromatic style moment a sharp finish for the 14th annual American Music Awards. The “Why Did I Get Married” star was dressed in all-black attire that included a loose-fitting jacket and coordinating trousers. She completed the outfit with leather opera gloves and a spike heel pumps.
About the Author:
Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.