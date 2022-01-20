Is Jamie Lynn Spears’ Net Worth $6 Million? Here’s How She Makes Her Money

Britney Spears may be free from her conservatorship, but that doesn’t mean the drama is over. As of late, the former pop princess’ younger sister, Jamie Lynn, has been making headlines for her explosive new memoir, “Things I Should Have Said,” in which she calls Britney’s behavior “paranoid” and “erratic” growing up.

Despite claims to the contrary coming from Britney, in a recent interview while promoting the tell-all book on “Good Morning America,” Jamie Lynn said, “I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter.” The 30-year-old mom-of-two, who is 10 years younger than Britney, also insists she had nothing to do with her sister’s 13-year conservatorship, which was terminated late last year.

Furthermore, while Jamie Lynn denies profiting off of Britney’s stardom in any way, the “Toxic” hitmaker declared in her June 2021 court hearing that her whole family makes money off of her. In July, Jamie Lynn addressed speculation that she was on her sister’s payroll with a post on social media. The actress shared a screenshot of a headline that read: “Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn shares photos of her home life…after it’s revealed she is the ONLY family member not on the singer’s payroll.” Alongside the screenshot, she wrote: “Facts…now leave my broke ass alone.” It was reported that Britney is the actual owner of Jamie Lynn’s $1 million condo in Destin, Fla.

What is Jamie Lynn Spears’ Net Worth?

The answer isn’t simple, and verifying Jamie Lynn Spears’ net worth accurately would require the release of private financial records. Still, Celebritynetworth.com, a popular site that estimates the net worth of stars, claims Jamie Lynn Spears’ net worth is $6 million. “Our data is rooted in financial analysis, market research, and inside sources that we have meticulously developed over the last decade to maintain accuracy and breadth of knowledge,” the website explains how it determines celebrity net worth, adding that each estimate is formed by taking into account the celebrity’s known salaries, real estate holdings, royalties and endorsements. The site also employs a “proprietary” formula that excludes estimated taxes, manager’s fees, agent fees and lifestyle expenses.

What is Britney Spears’ Net Worth?

Forbes claims that the “…Baby One More Time” singer is worth $60 million after selling concert tickets and albums for decades. In 2002, the publication named her the world’s most powerful celebrity, with an estimated $40 million at the time. Britney has released nine studio albums, and according to Caesars Entertainment, she made $137.7 million alone from her Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood, which ran from 2013 to 2017.

The lucrative deal saw her earn a minimum of $350,000 per night. Adding to her net worth, she also had partnerships with Pepsi, Skechers and Samsung, but stopped doing commercials in 2015. The “Oops!…I Did It Again” star then stopped performing in 2018 and has yet to release any new music since 2016.

In another revealing interview recently, Jamie Lynn divulged that Britney apparently offered to buy their mom Lynne a house if she divorced their dad, Jamie Spears. She told “Call Me Daddy” podcast host Alex Cooper that she thought it was a weird thing to do, an angry response from the pop music icon on social media.

How Has Jamie Lynn Spears Made Her Money?

Jamie Lynn Spears starred on the popular Nickelodeon show “Zoey 101” for four seasons from 2005 to 2008, before becoming pregnant at the age of 17 with her eldest daughter Maddie. Some speculated that the series ended because of her pregnancy, but the show’s creator Dan Schneider denied that this was the case in a 2007 interview.

How much money she made during her time working on the show is unclear. Though, if it’s anything close to what Miranda Cosgrove made as the lead of “iCarly,” which premiered a year before “Zoey 101” ended, her salary would have been in the six figures.

Prior to her big break as Zoey Brooks, Jamie Lynn made her acting debut with her sister in “Crossroads” in 2002 at the age of 11. She played the younger version of Britney’s character, Lucy. In the same year, she joined the Nickelodeon family as a cast member on season 8 of the sketch comedy series “All That.”

The actress-turned-country singer has also made money from deals with brands like Clorox, Pepsi and Kraft.

How Does Jamie Lynn Spears Make Money Now?

Since exciting “Zoey 101” and the acting world of Nickelodeon, Jamie Lynn has become a mom-of-two and married businessman Jamie Watson in 2014, with whom she welcomed her second daughter in 2018. Before marrying, she moved to Nashville, Tenn., with her daughter Maddie to pursue a career in country music. She began working on an album with local producers and released her first single, “How Could I Want More,” in November of 2013. The song debuted at number 29 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs.

More recently, she’s made a return to acting. In 2019, it was announced that she had been cast as a series regular in a new Netflix show, “Sweet Magnolias.” According to reports, after an extended hiatus, a second season of the romantic drama will debut on Feb. 4, 2022.

Her memoir “Things I Should Have Said,” was released on Jan. 18, 2022, of which its sales will add to Jaime Lynn’s net worth. Earlier this week, Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, sent a cease-and-desist letter that implored Jamie Lynn to stop speaking about the pop star “derogatorily” as she promotes the book.

