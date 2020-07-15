Best Shoes & Apparel to Buy From J. Crew’s Huge Summer Sale — Up to 60% Off

Although J. Crew was one of the first retailers to feel the sting of the pandemic after it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May, the clothing and accessories company has started to operate in-store and offer curbside pick-up at multiple locations — as well as host an online sale this summer.

The store is offering 50% off some of its most popular summer styles like cotton tanks and breezy sandals, as well as an extra 60% off select sale styles with code GREAT. You’ll even find New Balance sneakers among the discounted mix.

J. Crew’s current summer sale allows you to not only shop smart but look your best, too. From vibrant slides to summery dresses, take a look at some of the best-discounted items on Jcrew.com right now.

J. Crew Florence Sandals

A pop of pink footwear to an outfit is an instant pick-me-up. The Florence Sandals are functional and fashionable thanks to their trendy neon colorway and low-block heel. These slip-ons for summer run large and wide, so make sure to take that into account when ordering your size.

Watch on FN

CREDIT: Couurtesy of J. Crew

J. Crew Résumé Dress

This Italian-made cap-sleeve dress is one of the several classic favorites from the brand on sale. The Résumé Dress in Monaco Blue is now marked down to $150 from its original $188 price tag. The dress is also offered in petite and tall (although not in this summery colorway pictured below).

CREDIT: Courtesy of J. Crew

Gola Mark Cox Tennis Sneaker

Gola sneakers are some of the few brand name athletic shoes available for sale on Jcrew.com. The British-born sneakers are inspired by retro soccer shoes. Offered in three bright colorways, the gum-soled style is now 15% off.

CREDIT: Courtesy of J. Crew

J. Crew Ribbed Ruffle Tank Top

Shoppers can elevate their basics with the ribbed ruffle tank top. The summery shirt is breathable thanks to its cotton-blend fabric and is available in five colors you can stock up on to match any look. But act fast; this item is 39% off and likely to sell out fast.

CREDIT: Courtesy of J. Crew

J. Crew Kiki Ballet Flats in Raffia Stripes

In 2013, J. Crew designed this ballet flat to be a wardrobe staple. The retailer decided to bring back the style this year and gave the shoe a 2020 update. Shoppers can now snag one of J. Crew’s ballet flat revivals for 47% online.

CREDIT: Courtesy of J. Crew

J. Crew Tie Waist Short Embroidered Eyelet

Nothing says summer quite like white shorts. This breathable, poly-cotton blend pair is now 66% percent off. The comfortable shorts features side zip pockets and a thin waist tie for a flattering effect. Originally $80, the machine-washable shorts are now $27 online.

CREDIT: Courtesy of J. Crew

Gola for J.Crew Gingham Sneakers

Another pair of Gola sneakers offered during J. Crew’s summer sale is the Gola for J. Crew gingham style. The brand’s collab takes the throwback print in both pink and yellow and brings it into the 21st century, accompanied by leather overlays and a sleek, ribbed outsole for a modern silhouette.

CREDIT: Courtesy of J. Crew

J. Crew Embroidered Mini Dress in Cotton Voile

Looking for a comfortable yet stylish summer dress? Look no further than this embroidered mini dress in cotton voile. The machine-washable dress is the perfect casual yet chic ensemble. The drawstring waist gives off a put-together look while the flowy fabric allows you to relax in style.

CREDIT: Courtesy of J. Crew

J. Crew New Balance 966 Sneakers

These best-selling New Balance sneakers are also included in J. Crew’s summer sale. The silvery pair is now 23% off, retailing for $65.

CREDIT: Courtesy of J. Crew

J. Crew Ruffled Pleated Polka Dot Dress

Ready to have some fun? This tiered, high-neck dress features flirty ruffle accents that make a statement. The pressed pleats add contemporary flair, without compromising your comfort.

CREDIT: Courtesy J. Crew

J. Crew Abbie Bow Sandals in Satin

The Abbie is a new sandal style from J. Crew and it’s on sale now. The black satin version is currently available for $67, while its tan colorway has been reduced to $86. Shoppers can snag the sandal now, which originally retailed for $138.

CREDIT: Courtesy of J. Crew

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.