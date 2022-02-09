Issa Rae’s Style Evolution Includes Feathers, Sequins, Bold Colors & Sleek Sandals

Issa Rae has made her place in the entertainment industry as an actress, producer, director and screenwriter. And in doing so, she’s become a red carpet fixture who embraces modern glamour, complete with bold color and textures. She can be spotted in sequins, ostrich feathers or rich satins. Rae doesn’t shy away from a modest showing of skin and favors a pair of ankle-strap sandals. Throughout the years the “Insecure” star has experimented with various silhouettes and styles on the red carpet.

Issa Rae at the BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on Sunday June 25, 2017. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA Rae demonstrated her versatile style in black snakeskin shorts with a rainbow knit blazer on June 25, 2017 at the BET Awards. The knit blazer revealed a deep V-cut and the actress wore black Stuart Weitzman Nudist heels.

Issa Rae at the 69th Emmy Awards on September 17, 2017. CREDIT: MPIFS/Capital Pictures / MEGA The NAACP award winner wore a one-shoulder red gown to the Emmys on Sept. 17, 2017. Rae looked radiant in the Vera Wang gown with asymmetrical sleeves and flower detail.

Issa Rae at the 70th Emmy Awards on Sept. 17, 2018. CREDIT: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l. / MEGA The producer walked the Emmys carpet on Sept. 17, 2018 in a pale blue jumpsuit. The custom Vera Wang piece featured a sheer cape and gold beading along the straps and bust area. Rae accessorized with Piaget diamonds and watch. Her sandals peeped under the floor-length skirt.

Issa Rae at the world premiere of Black Panther on Jan 29, 2018. CREDIT: Jaxon / MEGA Rae attended the “Black Panther” movie premiere on Jan. 29, 2018 looking like royalty. The HBO star wore a plated white gown with metallic rainbow accents. The Rosie Assoulin resort collection dress matched Rae’s rose gold Giuseppe Zanotti “Betty” platforms perfectly.

Issa Rae at the 24th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards on January 13, 2019. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA Going for a darker look, Rae wore a black satin dress with a daring thigh-high split. The Aliétte dress by Jason Rembert featured a beaded bustier and semi-puff sleeves. The actress wore black satin sandals to match.

Issa Rae at the 2019 Soul Train Music Awards on November 17, 2019. CREDIT: MEGA Rae made an elegant style statement at the Soul Train Music Awards on Nov. 17, 2019 in a pastel yellow dress with structured hip cutouts. The Dion Lee dress had a flowy asymmetrical skirt attached by a metal clip to the top. The top boasted a deep V-cut front and long sleeves. Silver ankle strap heels matched the dress’ metallic clip detail.

Issa Rae at the 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon on February 6, 2020. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA Rae stuck to her vibrant roots on Feb. 6, 2020 in a tangerine ruffle dress. Rae wore the mermaid-style number with hot pink lining to Essence’s Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon. Nude ankle strap sandals complemented the look.

Issa Rae at Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2020 Runway Show on February 12, 2020 in New York City, New York. CREDIT: Image Press Agency/MEGA Ruffles were a staple design feature for the former YouTube star in 2020. She attended the Michael Kors fashion show on Feb. 12, 2020 in a kelly green ruffle dress with a green belt. The Michael Kors dress was matched with silver metallic heels and Michael Kors’ cherry print purse.

Issa Rae at the 2021 BET Awards on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. CREDIT: O'Connor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA Rae looked dreamy in a white mini blazer dress at the BET Awards on June 27, 2021. The Balmain double-breasted blazer had structured pointy shoulders and the Blamain logo allover. The actress wore white ankle-strap sandals to keep the outfit seamless.

Issa Rae at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala on September 25, 2021. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA Rae shined in a Alexandre Vauthier sequin gown at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala on Sept. 25, 2021. The multicolored wrap dress featured a thigh-high split and a deep V-neckline. The thin strapped heels were perfect to not compete with the dress.

