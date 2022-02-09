×
Issa Rae’s Style Evolution Includes Feathers, Sequins, Bold Colors & Sleek Sandals

By Karissa Franklin
Issa Rae 2017 BET Awards – Arrivals
69th Emmy Awards
2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards
70th Emmy Awards – Arrivals
49th NAACP Image Awards – Arrivals
Issa Rae has made her place in the entertainment industry as an actress, producer, director and screenwriter. And in doing so, she’s become a red carpet fixture who embraces modern glamour, complete with bold color and textures. She can be spotted in sequins, ostrich feathers or rich satins. Rae doesn’t shy away from a modest showing of skin and favors a pair of ankle-strap sandals. Throughout the years the “Insecure” star has experimented with various silhouettes and styles on the red carpet.

Issa Rae at the BET Awards 17 held at the JW Marriot in Los Angeles, California on Sunday June 25, 2017. 25 Jun 2017 Pictured: Issa Rae at the BET Awards 17 held at the JW Marriot in Los Angeles, California on Sunday June 25, 2017. Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA45341_177.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency], issa rae best fashion out style outfits and shoes
Issa Rae at the BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on Sunday June 25, 2017.
CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA
Rae demonstrated her versatile style in black snakeskin shorts with a rainbow knit blazer on June 25, 2017 at the BET Awards. The knit blazer revealed a deep V-cut and the actress wore black Stuart Weitzman Nudist heels.

The 69th Emmy Awards At The Microsoft Theater In California on September 17, 2017. 17 Sep 2017 Pictured: Issa Rae. Photo credit: MPIFS/Capital Pictures / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA84361_010.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency], issa rae best fashion out style outfits and shoes
Issa Rae at the 69th Emmy Awards on September 17, 2017.
CREDIT: MPIFS/Capital Pictures / MEGA
The NAACP award winner wore a one-shoulder red gown to the Emmys on Sept. 17, 2017. Rae looked radiant in the Vera Wang gown with asymmetrical sleeves and flower detail.

70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theatre. 17 Sep 2018 Pictured: Issa Rae. Photo credit: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l. / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA277637_149.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency], issa rae best fashion out style outfits and shoes
Issa Rae at the 70th Emmy Awards on Sept. 17, 2018.
CREDIT: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l. / MEGA
The producer walked the Emmys carpet on Sept. 17, 2018 in a pale blue jumpsuit. The custom Vera Wang piece featured a sheer cape and gold beading along the straps and bust area. Rae accessorized with Piaget diamonds and watch. Her sandals peeped under the floor-length skirt.

The World Premiere of Black Panther - Los Angeles. 29 Jan 2018 Pictured: Issa Rae. Photo credit: Jaxon / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA155256_018.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency], issa rae best fashion out style outfits and shoes
Issa Rae at the world premiere of Black Panther on Jan 29, 2018.
CREDIT: Jaxon / MEGA
Rae attended the “Black Panther” movie premiere on Jan. 29, 2018 looking like royalty. The HBO star wore a plated white gown with metallic rainbow accents. The Rosie Assoulin resort collection dress matched Rae’s rose gold Giuseppe Zanotti “Betty” platforms perfectly.

SANTA MONICA, LOS ANGELES, CA, USA - JANUARY 13: Damien Chazelle arrives at the 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on January 13, 2019 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States. 13 Jan 2019 Pictured: Issa Rae. Photo credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA337718_034.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency], issa rae best fashion out style outfits and shoes
Issa Rae at the 24th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards on January 13, 2019.
CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA
Going for a darker look, Rae wore a black satin dress with a daring thigh-high split. The Aliétte dress by Jason Rembert featured a beaded bustier and semi-puff sleeves. The actress wore black satin sandals to match.

Celebrity arrivals at the 2019 Soul Train Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 17 Nov 2019 Pictured: Issa Rae. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA551814_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency], issa rae best fashion out style outfits and shoes
Issa Rae at the 2019 Soul Train Music Awards on November 17, 2019.
CREDIT: MEGA
Rae made an elegant style statement at the Soul Train Music Awards on Nov. 17, 2019 in a pastel yellow dress with structured hip cutouts. The Dion Lee dress had a flowy asymmetrical  skirt attached by a metal clip to the top. The top boasted a deep V-cut front and long sleeves. Silver ankle strap heels matched the dress’ metallic clip detail.

BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - FEBRUARY 06: 2020 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon held at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on February 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. 06 Feb 2020 Pictured: Issa Rae. Photo credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA603844_033.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency], issa rae best fashion out style outfits and shoes
Issa Rae at the 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon on February 6, 2020.
CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA
Rae stuck to her vibrant roots on Feb. 6, 2020 in a tangerine ruffle dress. Rae wore the mermaid-style number with hot pink lining to Essence’s Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon. Nude ankle strap sandals complemented the look.

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA - FEBRUARY 12: Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2020 Runway Show - February 2020 during New York Fashion Week held at the American Stock Exchange on February 12, 2020 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States. 12 Feb 2020 Pictured: Issa Rae. Photo credit: Image Press Agency/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA608673_075.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency], issa rae best fashion out style outfits and shoes
Issa Rae at Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2020 Runway Show on February 12, 2020 in New York City, New York.
CREDIT: Image Press Agency/MEGA
Ruffles were a staple design feature for the former YouTube star in 2020. She attended the Michael Kors fashion show on Feb. 12, 2020 in a kelly green ruffle dress with a green belt. The Michael Kors dress was matched with silver metallic heels and Michael Kors’ cherry print purse.

Issa Rae at the 2021 BET Awards held at Microsoft Theatre L.A. Live on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. 27 Jun 2021 Pictured: Issa Rae. Photo credit: O'Connor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA765748_053.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency], issa rae best fashion out style outfits and shoes
Issa Rae at the 2021 BET Awards on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA.
CREDIT: O'Connor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA
Rae looked dreamy in a white mini blazer dress at the BET Awards on June 27, 2021. The Balmain double-breasted blazer had structured pointy shoulders and the Blamain logo allover. The actress wore white ankle-strap sandals to keep the outfit seamless.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - SEPTEMBER 25: Actress Issa Rae wearing an Alexandre Vauthier dress arrives at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California, United States. 25 Sep 2021 Pictured: Issa Rae. Photo credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA791275_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency], issa rae best fashion out style outfits and shoes
Issa Rae at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala on September 25, 2021.
CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA
Rae shined in a Alexandre Vauthier sequin gown at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala on Sept. 25, 2021. The multicolored wrap dress featured a thigh-high split and a deep V-neckline. The thin strapped heels were perfect to not compete with the dress.

