The Shoe Brands and Retailers to Support This International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Fueled by an ongoing mission to empower women around the world, International Women’s Day is coming on Monday, March 8. This year’s #ChoosetoChallenge campaign encourages people to challenge and call out gender bias and inequality, as well as choose to seek out and celebrate women’s achievements.

March also happens to be Women’s History Month, which has been celebrated in U.S since 1987. The month aims to highlight the often over-looked contributions women have made to American history, culture and society.

In recognition and support of this year’s initiatives, and in celebration of the entire month, the footwear community and several fashion retailers have launched their own initiatives to amplify the cause.

Here, some of the brands participating in the movement.

The Office of Angela Scott

Luxury women’s work shoe brand The Office of Angela Scott will be partnering with American Association of University Women (AAUW) — a non-profit organization that advances the equity of women and girls through funding, education and research — to create the For Women Who Mean Business Career Development Grant. The grant will include a $10,000 donation from The Office of Angela Scott. What’s more, the brand will be donating 100% of proceeds from purchases made on its website on International Women’s Day to AAUW.

Old Navy

To celebrate the day, Old Navy has partnered with NYC-based artist Jade Purple Brown on the latest addition to its Project WE — a collection of graphic tees designed by diverse artists. The new International Women’s Day Tee 2021 features a brightly colored motif of three women designed to celebrate women’s empowerment and racial diversity. The tee is available in children and adult sizes and retails for $6 and $15, respectively. In honor of the collection, Old Navy will also donating $1 million to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America to support youth arts programs in communities across the country.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Old Navy

Crocs

As part of Crocs’ global giving platform, Crocs Cares, the brand has partnered with the United Nations Foundation in support of its global #EqualEverywhere campaign. The duo is encouraging people to sign the Equal Everywhere pledge, in which participants agree to take a stand for girls and women at home, school, work or the voting booths, as well as share their participation on social media tagging Crocs and using the hashtag #EqualEverywhere.

Since launching in 2020, the Equal Everywhere campaign has reached 14 million people globally and has become the UN Foundation’s flagship gender equality campaign.

Gap

Gap will be donating $25,000 to Girls Inc., a non-profit dedicated to empowering girls through direct service and advocacy. On the heels of its International Day of The Girl campaign, Gap has released a limited-edition tee for International Women’s Day featuring the message “First But Not Last.” The organic cotton tee, which is currently available for $30 in women, teen and children sizes on Gap.com, is designed to “honor today’s female trailblazers and the ones to come,” according to the brand. To further support women’s empowerment, the company is also encouraging people to share their own stories via Instagram using #FirstButNotLast.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Gap

To buy: Gap International Women’s Day Graphic T-Shirt, $30; Gap.com.

Social Goods

Online marketplace for activist gear Social Goods is teaming up with non-profit Global Citizen and advocacy brand prinkshop on a “She is Equal” collection to highlight the fight for gender equality. The limited-edition unisex capsule includes t-shirts, a coffee mug and face mask printed with the sayings “She is Equal” or “Global Woman,” and will be added to the brand’s curated page of goods dedicated to honoring Women’s History Month. Social Goods will also be donating 30% of proceeds from sales of the collection to support Global Citizen’s ongoing work to ensure equal opportunities for girls and women.

Ryka

On International Women’s Day, female-owned aerobics shoe brand Ryka will be offering customers 20% off sitewide and free shipping. Anyone who makes a purchase on the day will also receive a bounceback coupon, with that same offer valid through the end of March, to share with a friend.

Avre

Female-founded sustainable footwear brand Avre will be donating 20% of all sales during the month of March to Equality Now, a non-governmental organization that advocates for the human rights of women and girls around the world.

YES AND

Also female-owned, sustainable fashion brand Yes And is collaborating with Women’s Earth Alliance on a limited-edition tie dye sweatshirt and t-shirt, featuring sayings like “When Women Thrive, the Earth Thrives.” For each of these pieces sold, YES AND will donate 22% of net sales to Women’s Earth Alliance, which catalyzes women-led, grassroots solutions to protect the environment and uplift communities. The sweatshirt will retail for $100, while the tee will retail for $50. Both styles will drop on joyinyesand.com on March 8.