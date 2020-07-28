Re-route my subscription: Click here

Intermix’s Extra 50% Off Flash Sale Includes These Jimmy Choos

By Madeleine Crenshaw
CREDIT: Courtesy of Intermix

Intermix’s flash sale takes an additional 50% off on already discounted designer items.

The flash sale includes shoes from Jimmy Choo and Paris Texas as well as ready-to-wear from Nanushka and Ganni. The luxury items offered during the sale feature seasonal must-haves as well as fall-ready options.

Below, here’s a look at some of the best finds during the brand’s flash sale at intermix.com.

Intermix Paris Silk Slip Dress

Slip into this silk dress from Intermix. The pistachio-colored dress features a trendy cowl neckline, one of the most popular ’90s throwback styles of the summer. Now retailed for $70, savvy shoppers can snag the dress for less.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Intermix

Buy: Intermix Paris Silk Slip Dress $368 $70
Jimmy Choo Minny 85 Tie-Dye Sandals

These barely-there Minny Sandals are a red carpet favorite and now on sale on intermix.com. The tie-dye sandal sits on a 3.3 inch heel. Originally $750, the Italian-made shoes are now $224.

 

CREDIT: Courtesy of Intermix
Buy: Jimmy Choo Tie-Dye Sandals $750 $224
Ganni Floral Stretch Silk Camisole

This silk cami from Gannia is now $50 during Intermix’s flash sale. The V-neck tank features adjustable straps for a comfortable and relaxed fit. Intermix doesn’t carry the matching silk skirt, but luckily the top can be easily assimilated into shopper’s wardrobe thanks to its minimal but bold design.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Intermix
Buy: Ganni Floral Stretch Silk Camisole $250 $49
Gia Couture Hailey Crystal Sandals

Shoppers can also score these trendy sandals which are now marked down to $84 on intermix.com. The flip-flop sandal sits on a 3-inch heel and features luxe crystal detailing. Originally $390, these made in Italy shoes are wallet-friendly and compliment-worthy.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Intermix
Buy: Gia Couture Hailey Crystal Sandals $390 $84
Frame Le High Straight Jeans

Denim is also included during Intermix’s flash sale. Frame’s Le High jeans are given a slight update thanks to the slender straight cut. Shoppers can snag a pair for $80 now on intermix.com.

 

CREDIT: Courtesy of Intermix
Buy: Frame Le High Straight Jeans $230 $80
Paris Texas Lamé Python Square-Toe Mules

Emerging designer items like Paris Texas shoes are including in Intermix’s sale. These python-embossed mules are a great seasonless item that can be worn well into the fall. The contemporary square toe also adds a fun edge to these now on sale shoes.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Intermix
Buy: Paris Texas Lamé Python Square-Toe Mules $480 $120
Nanushka Rita Belted Midi Dress

Nanushka’s Rita Belted Midi Dress is made of a blend of cotton and linen, making it a great option for those on the lookout for a summer dress. Originally $540, shoppers can buy this dress for just $160 during Intermix’s flash sale.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Intermix
Buy: Nanushka Rita Belted Midi Dress $540 $160
Aeyde Annabella Suede Strappy Sandals

Shoppers can add a pop of color to their wardrobe with these Aeyde suede sandals. The bright red suede and trendy square toe make these shoes a fashion staple that can elevate anyone’s wardrobe, no matter the season.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Intermix
Buy: Aeyde Annabella Suede Strappy Sandals $325 $70
Intermix Parker Mini Dress

A mini version of Intermix’s Paris Silk Dress is also marked down during the website’s flash sale. The cowl-neckline dress is now $65 on intermix.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Intermix
Buy: Intermix Parker Mini Dress $298 $65
Balmain Denim Crop Top

Bring out your inner cool French girl with this Balmain top. Made of a blend of denim and cotton this $695 top is now just $140 during Intermix’s current flash sale.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Intermix
Buy: Balmain Denim Crop Top $695 $140
Alexander McQueen Leopard Calf Hair Chelsea Boots

Alexander McQueen’s classic Chelsea Boots are comfortable and luxurious thanks to its chunky rubber sole and calf hair upper. The $790 is now marked down to $240 on intermix.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Intermix
Buy: Leopard Calf Hair Chelsea Boots $790 $240
