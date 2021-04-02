10 Insulated Tactical Boots for the Coldest Conditions

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Tactical boots are designed to perform in physically demanding work environments. A great pair of tactical boots will feature rugged yet breathable materials in the upper and flexible soles with slip-resistance to keep you sure-footed on slick surfaces. Workers like electricians should wear boots that provide electrical hazard protection, while those in fields like construction should opt for steel toe designs that will protect feet from heavy, falling objects.

If your job requires you to work outside in cold weather, you may want to invest in a pair of insulated tactical boots. These styles are often lined with Thinsulate, a synthetic fiber designed to protect against the elements. Styles will include 200 to 1,000 grams of Thinsulate, with higher quantities able to keep feet warm in subzero temperatures.

Considering all this, we rounded up 10 insulated tactical boots for men to keep you comfortable in the cold. When selecting our picks, we pulled styles from popular brands like Nike, Carhartt, Danner and more. Some pairs on our list offer more insulation than others, so consider how much warmth you think you’ll need when choosing the right pair for you.

Nike SFB Field 2 8″ Gore-Tex Boot

Delivering 400 grams of Thinsulate insulation, Nike’s SFB Field 2 8″ Gore-Tex Boot will keep you warm and toasty. The durable leather style has a breathable, waterproof Gore-Tex membrane and a dual-zone lacing system with locking eyelets to help keep your forefoot locked down. For enhanced comfort and protection, it also features lightweight cushioning and an internal rock shield that prevents punctures and reduces pressure. Other standout details include perforations at sides and collar for better airflow, a heel counter that adds stability for heavier loads and an aggressive outsole pattern for solid traction.

Merrell Work Thermo Rogue Tactical Waterproof Ice+ Boot

Merrell Work’s Thermo Rogue Tactical Waterproof Ice+ Boot boasts an M Select WARM lining with 200 grams of insulation to keep you comfortable without any added bulk. The soft toe boot offering electrical hazard protection also has a waterproof membrane with a bellows tongue to keep debris out and a removable contoured footbed for flexible support. Additionally, these come with shock-absorbing air cushioning in the heel, which adds stability, a molded nylon arch shank and Vibram Arctic Grip rubber outsoles for reliable traction on slippery surfaces.

The North Face ThermoBall Lifty II Boot

Feet are bound to stay toasty in The North Face’s ThermoBall Lifty ll, complete with an OrthoLite Eco LT footbed, molded EVA midsole and lightweight ThermoBall Eco insulation. Moreover, the boot’s waterproof upper and UltrATAC high-traction rubber outsole will keep you dry and sure-footed in wet, slippery conditions.

Reebok Trailgrip Tactical Waterproof Insulated Boot

Also offering electrical hazard protection, Reebok’s Trailgrip Tactical is dressed in waterproof leather and breathable mesh. It contains 200 grams of Thinsulate, plus a moisture-wicking lining to combat sweaty feet. Underfoot, the boot has a removable footbed with MemoryTech memory foam cushioning, a cushioned midsole and slip-resistant outsoles. These also have a sturdy side zipper for easy on and off access.

Bates GX-8 Gore-Tex Insulated Waterproof Boot Bates’ GX-8 Gore-Tex Insulated Waterproof Boot is also crafted with 200 grams of Thinsulate, a waterproof Gore-Tex lining and removable, fully-cushioned insole. What’s more, it has a leather and ballistic nylon upper, cushioned EVA midsoles and Ultra-Lites Xtreme rubber outsole for incredible stability and traction. An easy side-zip entry completes the rugged design. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon Buy: Bates Gx-8 Gore-Tex Insulated… $129-$184 buy it

1. Carhartt Rugged Flex Boot This style has a genuine leather upper, a Storm Defender waterproof membrane that keeps feet dry while letting them breathe and 400 grams of 3M Thinsulate insulation. Pros: A composite toe protects against impact and compression hazards and meets ASTM 2413-18 standards. Meanwhile, rubber toe and heel bumpers offer stability and protection. EVA midsoles with polyurethane cushioned insoles give support and absorb shock for all-day comfort. The construction supplies secondary protection against incidental contact with electrical circuits of 18,000 volts or less under dry conditions, meeting ASTM 2413-18 EH standards. They come in two colorways: wheat and dark brown. Cons: Some may find the toebox a bit narrow. CREDIT: Amazon Buy: Carhartt Rugged Flex Boot $159.99 buy it

2. Bates Gx-8 Gore-Tex Boot These boots have a waterproof full grain leather and performance nylon upper with protective panels and contain 200 grams of Thinsulate insulation. Pros: A breathable, waterproof Gore-Tex membrane with a moisture-wicking lining keep your feet cool and dry. Removable cushioned insoles provide added underfoot comfort. Durable YKK side zippers allow for easy on/off. Lightweight cushioned EVA midsoles deliver flexibility. These come in extra-wide width options. Cons: They don’t have a pull tab. CREDIT: Amazon Buy: Bates Gx-8 Gore-Tex Boot $171.40 buy it