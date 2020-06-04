Hunter Gives Its Signature Rain Boots a Rainbow Twist for Pride

Come rain or shine, Hunter wants to make sure you can celebrate Pride Month in style with a rainbow twist.

The British brand announced the launch of its newest Pride collection earlier today, mixing together a series of new apparel and accessories along with the return of its Pride Play boots. The footwear styles and other new pieces retail from $50 to $125 and are available now at Hunter.com.

Hunter Pride Play boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Hunter

The Hunter Pride Play Flatform rain boots celebrate the diversity of the LGBTIQ community with rainbow-coated soles, heel tabs and logos. The style first launched in its 2019 Pride collection and has returned in a white and a black version for your choice of style, both retailing for $105.

Additional items in the collection include a T-shirt, a multicolored hold-all backpack and a stylish cross-body fanny pack.

Hunter Pride fanny pack. CREDIT: Courtesy of Hunter

Hunter Pride T-shirt in white. CREDIT: Courtesy of Hunter

As part of the collection, the brand will be partnering with LGBTIQ human rights organization OutRight Action International, which works at the international, regional and national levels to make a change. Hunter plans to donate 10% of the United Kingdom’s net sales from the collection in June and July to the organization’s pandemic response fund. The fund specifically provides aid to address the urgent needs of LGBTIQ people and communities around the world in the face of the health crisis.

Ahead, shop all the new pieces from Hunter’s 2020 Pride pack.

Hunter Pride Play boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Hunter

To Buy: Hunter Pride Play Flatform Rain Boots, $105.

Hunter Pride backpack. CREDIT: Courtesy of Hunter

To Buy: Hunter Pride Mini Backpack, $125.

Hunter Pride t-shirt. CREDIT: Courtesy of Hunter

To Buy: Hunter Pride Unisex T-Shirt, $50.

Hunter Pride fanny pack. CREDIT: Courtesy of Hunter

To Buy: Hunter Pride Fanny Pack, $55.

