‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon Jung’s Edgiest Style Moments Over the Years

HoYeon Jung skyrocketed to international fame last year for her starring role in Netflix’s “Squid Game.” Now, the actress has become one to watch in the fashion world—though she’s been there for quite some time.

As a model in the mid-2010s, Jung was instantly recognizable from her trademark red hair. The bold styling move established her as a sleek runway presence for brands such as Louis Vuitton. While off the runways, Jung made versatile staples like classic outerwear, distressed jeans and colorful tops her go-to pieces, mixing them together with a nonchalant ease. In more recent formal moments, she’s used the red carpet to revamp the classic LBD with details like draping, tulle and embroidery.

Shoe-wise, Jung has always gravitated towards an edgy pair of boots — and that trajectory has only continued as she’s attended events including the 2021 Gotham Awards and CFDA Awards. In her earlier years, the star gravitated towards black suede and knee-high boots. Now, as a Louis Vuitton ambassador, she can be seen wearing the luxury brand’s leather open-toed, studded and combat boots on a regular basis.

While leaving Vuitton’s Spring 2017 womenswear show during Paris Fashion Week in October 2016, Jung paired a button-up skirt with a bold graphic T-shirt and classic tan overcoat. Her look was complete with knee-high black suede boots and a Vuitton crossbody bag.

HoYeon Jung leaves the Louis Vuitton Spring 2017 womenswear show in Paris, France during Paris Fashion Week on October 4, 2016. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Before hitting the runway for Byblos’ Fall 2019 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in February 2019, Jung wore a statement-making look. Her ensemble consisted of a long-sleeved gown with triangular multicolored detailing, as well as a furry pink collar and matching punchy boots.

HoYeon Jung poses backstage at the Byblos Fall 2019 fashion show in Milan, Italy during Milan Fashion Week on February 20, 2019. CREDIT: Marijo Cobretti / SplashNews.com

At a screening of “Squid Game” in November 2021, the actress posed in a strapless black dress with nude tulle trim. The look gained a grunge edge from lace-up black leather combat boots, complete with white stitching.

Hoyeon Jung attends a “Squid Game” screening in Los Angeles, California on November 9, 2021. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

In one of her most memorable red carpet looks, Jung hit the red carpet in a pure rock n’ roll outfit at the 2021 Gotham Awards in New York City in November 2021. The actress posed in a sleeveless long black Louis Vuitton dress with a daring thigh-high slit, topped with an elaborately embroidered vest. Her look was finished with a pair of the brand’s block-heeled black leather ankle boots, complete with studded straps.

HoYeon Jung attends the 2021 Gotham Awards on November 29, 2021. CREDIT: Ron Adar / M10s / MEGA

