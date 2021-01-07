8 Ways to Extend the Life of Your Favorite Shoes

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

After dedicating money and energy to building an impressive shoe collection, you may dread the moment when it’s time to finally retire a favorite pair. Even if you’re not a shoe fiend, having to let go of those lived-in sneakers you keep on repeat isn’t easy.

Like everything in life, footwear doesn’t last forever (although we wish it did). All shoes are subject to wear and tear, especially with the more mileage they get. Luckily, many brands and retailers offer products that can help elongate the life of your shoes.

Below, FN has rounded up 10 products that can help save your pairs from the trash bin.

Shoe Bags

Believe it or not, the way you store your shoes has a big impact on how long they last. Shoe bags are a great investment as they keep your footwear protected from dust and moisture in the air. Plus, they can prevent shoes from getting scuffed or misshapen, which often occurs when they’re piled on top of each other on the floor.

CREDIT: Courtesy of The Container Store

Sole Protector Stickers

Sole protector stickers are ideal for keeping the soles of your shoes intact. The product is also great to have on hand if you plan to resell your footwear after minimal wear.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Protectant Sprays

Preventative care is the best care. Prepare pairs for inclement weather with this waterproofing spray that protects against rain, snow and even salt stains. The invisible formula can be used on leather, suede, nubuck and fabric. You can also apply it to coats and accessories of the same materials.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Walmart

Heel Caps

Heel caps can be life-savers (quite literally). Worn down stiletto heels can cause you to be unstable on your feet, which can result in nasty falls. But when placed on a damaged heel, these caps allow your shoes to perform as new. They’re also great for preventing heels from sinking into grass or gravel, making them handy to wear to weddings or at other outdoor soirees. This particular product comes in black and beige.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Shoe Glue

Shoe glue is a must-have for patching small holes or gluing a sole back together. Shoe Goo offers extra traction and is waterproof.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Wooden Shoe Trees

Shoe trees are crucial in keeping moisture and odor out from your favorite dress shoes, including loafers and oxfords. The product also helps shoes maintain their proper shape.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Shoe Shields

For sneakerheads, this is a must-have. Apply these protectors just before putting on your kicks to prevent creases. The product can also be applied to boots and work shoes.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Walmart

Leather Cream

Leather cream is great for maintaining shine. The cream also helps the material stay supple, so it doesn’t dry out and start to crack. Shoppers have said the Hobo leather cream applies easily and does a nice job of restoring shoes.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Shoe Cleaning Kits

Keeping your shoes clean is always a good idea. Whether you’re traveling or at home, a kit with wipes, a brush and spray can go a long way.