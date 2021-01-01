How to Prevent Over-the-Knee Boots From Falling Down

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Over-the-knee boots are one of the most versatile and chic boot silhouettes on the market. While once mainly worn in the colder months, they’ve become popular to wear during all seasons and can elevate any outfit.

As stylish as they are, it can be frustrating to have to pull up a pair of thigh-high boots every few minutes to prevent them from slouching (unless that’s the look you’re going for, of course). After all, most pairs don’t offer a second-skin fit, especially for people with smaller calves.

But all hope is not lost. Below are some tricks that will help keep your knee-high boots upright, whether they’re in your closet or on your feet.

Fashion Tape

One of the most genius products for this type of situation is fashion tape. Fashion tape is an adhesive that sticks to clothing and the body to create a secure hold. You can find this essential product anywhere — Amazon, Target, and Walmart. This version is hypoallergenic and easy to transport.

Body Glue

Another essential item that will help create a strong bond with your leg and a knee-high boot is body adhesive. This option comes in a roll-on formula and is non-irritating to the skin. Simply put on your boots and put a thin lining of the body glue around the circumference of your knee where the boots stop.

Thick Knee-High Socks

One of the easier methods would be to wear a pair of thick knee-high socks. Pull the socks up to your leg and put on the boots. This combination creates friction, and it might be the key to fixing your knee-high boot troubles.

Boot Straps

Boot straps have been used by many women and men for centuries to keep boots upright. They can hold the shaft of boots tall, or be used to tuck your jeans into boots to better fill any gaps.