How to Clean White Sneakers & Keep Them Looking Fresh: Leather, Canvas, Suede and More Styles

As we roll into spring, it’s time to pull those white sneakers out of the closet after a long winter.

But as cool as white shoes look, they can also be a pain to keep looking fresh. Every grass or dirt stain is easily visible on a white fabric, and keeping it clean is no easy feat — especially if you want to avoid dousing your kicks in harmful chemicals.

How to clean white sneakers

In order to keep your white sneakers looking fresh, the organic way, follow the steps outlined below. Keep in mind that this process varies for leather, canvas or suede kicks.

How to organically clean white leather sneakers

Step 1: Mix two teaspoons of organic pure castile soap with 1/4 cup of water. You can purchase a 16-oz. bottle of castile soap for around $10 at Target.

Step 2: Dip a (clean) toothbrush into the soap-water mixture.

Step 3: Scrub the white leather parts of the shoe gently and thoroughly with your toothbrush. Dip the toothbrush back in the mixture as many times as you need to — you’ll probably need to do this a lot. Be careful not to scrub into the laces or other delicate fabrics.

Step 4: Clean the hardware, plastic and rubber portions of your sneakers as necessary.

Step 5: Wipe off your white sneakers with a clean towel, and voila, you’re done.

How to clean white mesh sneakers

Athletic sneaker styles are a popular shoe choice for the spring and summer months — especially white sneakers with mesh uppers, making them breathable and lightweight. However, whether you’re wearing them for workouts or fashion statements, the knit pair’s textures can often attract dirt and quickly become stained. Below, we outlined how to clean white sneakers when they feature mesh uppers, seen in styles from brands like Adidas, APL or Allbirds.

Fill a bucket with hot water.

Dip a cloth into the water, and scrub dirt off of your sneakers’ rubber soles and outsoles with the now-damp cloth.

Put 1-2 scoops of powdered OxiClean detergent into the water.

Drop both shoes fully into the bucket.

Put a heavy object on top of the bucket, such as a large heavy shelf or bowl, to keep the shoes submerged for 4-6 hours; if dirtier, soak 8-12 hours.

Place the sneakers in the washing machine, and let them run for a full “heavy duty” or “normal” cycle with cold water.

Remove your mesh sneakers from washing machine, and let them air dry.

You can watch this process visually on YouTube, as well — as seen here by creator Faith Mancuso, who’s estimated to have washed her white Adidas sneakers at least 50 times.

How to clean white canvas sneakers

Canvas sneakers are another popular style choice from their lightweight material and casual nature. As seen from brands like Converse, Cariuma and Superga, monochrome styles frequently feature lace-up or slip-on uppers atop flat matching rubber soles. However, these also need maintenance to prevent fabric staining — which we’ll outline, below.

Step 1: Untie and remove your sneakers’ shoelaces.

Step 2: Knock the shoes’ bottoms together to dislodge any large bits of dirt from their crevices.

Step 3: Use a dry comb or toothbrush to brush loose dirt off of the shoes’ canvas uppers, as well as its tongues and soles.

Step 4: Mix two tablespoons of vinegar with a tablespoon of baking soda, then dilute the mixture with one cup of worm water.

Step 5: Dip a washcloth or toothbrush into the baking soda-vinegar paste, then scrub your shoes with it in small, circular motions.

Step 6: Once the mixture dries, brush it off of your shoes’ uppers and let them air dry.

How to clean white suede sneakers

The final shoe style that’s most popular is suede, favored again for its light hue and weight. The faintly textured material can become dirty just like mesh, canvas or leather, but we’ll outline how to clean white sneakers with this unique material below.

Step 1: Take a clean cloth and wet one of tis corners with a small amount of suede cleaner. If you don’t own suede cleaner, rubbing alcohol or white vinegar will also suffice.

Step 2: Use the damp cloth to dab, or massage, the shoe’s suede pieces using horizontal or vertical side-to-side motions.

Step 3: Set the suede sneakers aside, allowing them to air dry.

How to keep rubber soles clean

Many white sneakers featured flat white rubber soles, which can be easily stained and cake dirt into their textured bases. To clean these, you can use a melamine sponge — such as the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser. First, scrub off any scuff marks with the dry sponge, then use water to wet its tip and scrub the sides of your soles again. To finish the process, wipe off the shoes with a damp paper towel or other cloth, then allow them to air dry — your clean white shoes will now have an equally clean base.

How to keep white shoelaces clean

Another sneaker element that needs maintenance are your laces. The thin fabric closures often receive the brunt of our activities, and can easily become streaked and worn out. A simple fix is to wash them with bleach. While wearing gloves for your safety, remove the laces from your white sneakers and place them in a mesh bag. Submerge the bag in a small container or dish; the Clorox website recommends using 3 tablespoons of bleach per gallon of water. Once the laces are soaked, they can be washed with regular laundry detergent in the washing machine. Finally, let the laces air dry before stringing them back into your sneakers.