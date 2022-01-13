Nike’s Swoosh logo is arguably one of the most recognizable brand logos in the world. The simple checkmark-like design easily distinguishes the brand’s athletic apparel from competitors, adding to the relative appeal of the estimated $32.4 billion (in 2019) brand’s products.

But how much is the iconic Nike logo actually worth? Turns out, it’s a bit hard to tell.

The History of the Nike Logo

Before getting into the nitty-gritty specifics of a logo valuation, it’s useful to learn a little about the Nike logo’s history to help set the scene. The Nike Swoosh logo was first introduced in 1971, some 50 years ago. In that year, Blue Ribbon Sports officially changed its name to Nike and needed a new logo to mark the occasion. Nike co-founder Phil Knight was teaching at Portland State University at the time and approached graphic design student Carolyn Davidson to create a logo for the brand after hearing she needed money to pay for another course.

To create the logo, Davidson pulled inspiration from the goddess Nike, for which the brand got its name. The winged goddess of victory was known for flight in Greek mythology, leading Davidson to create a checkmark logo reminiscent of a wing.

“Well, I don’t love it,” Davidson recalls Knight saying about the logo, “but maybe it will grow on me.”

How Much Did the Nike Logo Cost & Who Created It?

She was paid $35 for the logo (about $240 today if you adjust for inflation), which would go on to be one of the most iconic fashion logos of all time. Don’t worry, Nike later gifted her a gold and diamond Swoosh ring and 500 shares of Nike stock —plus all of those job referrals for being the famed creator of the Nike Swoosh.

Figuring out how much the Nike logo is worth today, however, is a little more complex than adjusting for inflation. After all, brand recognition is a hard thing to quantify. Footwear expert and equity analyst at Williams Trading Sam Poser can’t fathom a guess to the logo’s standalone worth, though he says you could argue the Swoosh is worth whatever the Nike brand makes over its competitors. (For those curious, Nike’s biggest competitor is Adidas, which is valued as a $14.3 billion brand. Given Poser’s logic, that would value the logo at some $16 billion.)

“Clearly, the Swoosh is more valuable [over any competitors], given the Nike brand,” he tells Footwear News.

How Much Is the Nike Logo Worth?

Some say the logo is worth the net worth of the Nike brand, valuing it as a $30+ billion image.

But other experts say logos have very little worth on their own. According to this train of thought, the Nike Swoosh would be just a worthless sloped checkmark without years and years of successful marketing of the Nike brand.

“It wasn’t the $35 logo that made Nike valuable,” “Built to Sell” author and entrepreneur John Warrillow wrote in an article for Inc. “It was the years and billions the company invested to make the logo so meaningful to its audience that customers demonstrate a willingness to buy—often at a premium over similar non-branded gear—products with the Nike logo emblazoned on them.”

He added, “The Nike logo—and the entire brand that it embodies—has become valuable because people have demonstrated a willingness to purchase (and repurchase) the products that feature the logo.”

There are no easy answers to the value of the Nike Swoosh logo. But one thing is for sure: Buying the logo was probably the best $35 ever spent.