Best Harry Potter Face Masks For Fans & Back-To-School

There are quite a few Harry Potter-themed face masks out there designed to keep muggles safe.

As face masks become the new normal accessory to wear day-to-day, fans can choose from a variety of Hogwarts-themed designs. The essential item is a perfect back-to-school score as Harry Potter masks are offered in both children and adult sizes online. The magical masks are also reusable, making them an easy item to assimilate into your day-to-day life.

Below, take a look at our round-up of Harry Potter face masks.

Harry Potter Cartoon Face Mask

Harry Potter fans can choose from a range of colors when going with MaskedAndStyled face mask options on Etsy. The non-medical cotton face mask is soft and reusable, too. In addition to picking the fabric color, shoppers can also select the color of glasses they want their face mask to have. Options include white, red and black for $10 or glitter gold for $12.

Harry Potter House Print Face Masks

Fans can also show their Hogwarts pride with house print face masks. Available in Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin designs, the adjustable masks come in kid’s and adults sizing. Additionally, the masks include nose wire detailing and a filter pocket.

Gryffindor Checkerboard House Pattern Face Mask

Calling all Gryffindors. Fans can head back to school or the office sporting their favorite Hogwarts house on their face mask. The polyester mask is made in America and is usable as well as washable. But shoppers should note the mask only comes in one size.

Harry Potter Whimiscal Water Color Pattern Face Mask

Another magical face mask that makes our list of Harry Potter coverings is the Whimiscal Water Color Pattern mask now available on Amazon.com. The reusable mask is $10 and comes in one size.

Harry Potter Deathly Hollow Face Mask

This Deathly Hollow-themed face mask is made with double-layer fabric and has adjustable ear loops. Now available on Etsy, this face mask also has a buy one, give one incentive. For every mask purchased, the maker donates another of their own to Rady Children’s hospital in San Diego.

Harry Potter Slytherin Logo Face Mask

Those who are team Slytherin have a few options when it comes to sporting a house-themed face mask. The plaid face mask is reusable and machine washable, just make sure you set your dryer to tumble dry so the covering can keep its shape.

Harry Potter Stained Glass Face Mask

This adult-sized face mask from MerrieMarks on Etsy features a whimsical stain glass pattern. Made from two layers of cotton and flannel fabric, the mask is comfortable to wear day-to-day. Plus, according to users, the mask arrives quickly.

Harry Potter Hogwarts House Constellation Face Mask

Another magical Hogwarts-themed face mask is the Hogwarts House Constellation Face Mask from Popfunk on Amazon.com. The mask features adjustable ear loops and is machine washable.

Harry Potter Hufflepuff Logo Face Mask

Hufflepuff members can also find a few face masks for the Hogwarts house online. Available in plaid in checkerboard, the easy-to-wash mask is available for $10.

Harry Potter Cloth Face Mask

This Harry Potter-themed mask is among the most adjustable in size. Available in XS through XL, shoppers can look at how to properly fit the right size on Etsy.com. The magical face mask ranges from $12.75 to $15.75, depending on the sizing.

Harry Potter Ravenclaw Logo Mask

Ravenclaw fans can proudly wear the crest of the Hogwarts house during their day-to-day routine. The $10 face mask is washable and available on Amazon.com.

