The Best Halloween Face Masks for Adults & Kids

Face masks can put shoppers in the spirit for the spooky season ahead.

Although Halloween is a ways away, there are several Halloween-themed face masks available online for both children and adults. Face masks can also help transform costumes to make them look authentic. From Spider-Man to skeletons and Marilyn Monroe, shoppers can find a variety of themed face masks on the Internet.

Below, take a look at the range of non-medical face masks that will put you in the Halloween mood ahead of October.

Halloween Holographic Moon Mask

This whimsical face mask on Etsy.com is available in adult, teen and children sizes. The holographic mask is made of soft cotton fabric and features adjustable ear loops. The face mask is perfect for a witch or wizard costume for Halloween. It can also be a magical face mask for everyday use, too.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Etsy

Skull Neck Gaiter

Gaiters not only can double up as a face covering but also add authenticity to a Halloween costume. This skull neck gaiter on Amazon is both soft and spooky. The lightweight gaiter also comes in a number of other styles so shoppers can choose which one best fits their style.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Charlie Brown Halloween Face Mask

Peanut fans will love this Charlie Brown “It’s the Great Pumpkin”-themed mask. The handmade face mask is made from two layers of fabric and features your favorite Peanuts character in costume throughout.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Etsy

Halloween Kid’s Face Masks

Large quantities of Halloween-themed face masks are also available online. For $14, shoppers can stock up on a pack of 50 kid’s face masks on Amazon.com. Whether you plan to give them out in gift bags for a Halloween-themed party or want to stock up for school, there are several styles for kids available including this festive option below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Cat Whiskers Face Mask

This soft black cat face mask is perfect for anyone wanting to dress up as a feline for Halloween. Made out of cotton jersey T-shirt fabric shoppers can purchase a pack of up to six face masks on Amazon.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Skeleton Face Mask

Another spooky face mask is this skeleton face mask on Etsy. Available in a pack of two, this silly face mask can be worn for Halloween or just for laughs. Shoppers intrigued by funny face masks can also check out our roundup of silly face coverings here.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Etsy

Marilyn Monroe Face Mask

Marilyn Monroe fans will love this iconic face mask. Whether shoppers are looking to dress up like the starlet for Halloween or simply wear this mask day-to-day this soft cotton mask is a fun yet stylish way to stay healthy.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Etsy

Halloween Pumpkin Smile Face Mask

Another festive face mask is this jack-o-lantern covering from Hot Topic. Available only in one size, this face mask has stretchy ear loops and polyester-spandex fabric that can stretch for a comfortable fit.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Hot Topic

Character Gaiter

Shoppers can up their costumer game with a character-themed gaiter. This gaiter on Amazon is available in several character options including Spiderman, Harley Quinn and the Joker.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Dia De Los Muertos Face Mask

This Dia De Los Muertos mask on Etsy is a best seller. This dual-layer face mask is handmade in the United States and is washable. The mask is a great option for Halloween, Dia De Los Muertos or for day-to-day use.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Etsy

Sally The Nightmare Before Christmas Mask

Fans of “The Nightmare Before Christmas” will love this themed face mask. The handmade face mask is made with two layers of fabric and has stretchy ear loops for a comfortable fit.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Etsy

Teeth Pattern Face Masks

Those looking for a variety of toothy and spooky face masks can take a look at this pack of five on Amazon.com. For $14, shoppers can get this five-pack of soft face masks to wear for the Halloween season or for everyday use.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

