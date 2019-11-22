Sign up for our newsletter today!

Hailey Baldwin’s Got Super-Cool Sneaker Style

By Ella Chochrek
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Hailey Baldwin has cemented her status as a street style star thanks to her tomboy-chic aesthetic, with wardrobe staples including oversized hoodies, combat boots and denim.

While she mixes it up with her footwear, there’s one item that dominates Baldwin’s closet: sneakers.

“Hailey will wear a sneaker to a Tom Ford after-party during Fashion Week and not care,” explained her wardrobe stylist, Maeve Reilly. “I have to say, if she did one thing different than the rest, it’s that’s she’s always down to wear sneakers day or night.”

Over the past six months alone, Baldwin has been spotted in more than 20 different sneaker styles.

Lately, the 2017 FN Style Influencer of the Year’s go-to sneaker has been the Nike Air Force 1, a classic silhouette that began in the ’80s as a basketball shoe. The shoe is a favorite of Baldwin’s to team with everything from silk trousers to baggy sweats.

Hailey Baldwin, celebrity style, black tank top, mm6 Maison margiela, inside-out pants, bum bag, Louis Vuitton, Jennifer fisher , gold hoop earrings, Oliver peoples sunglasses, Hailey Bieber, heads to a hair salon. 15 Oct 2019 Pictured: Hailey Bieber. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA528021_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Hailey Baldwin wears Mm6 Maison Margiela pants with Nike Air Force 1 sneakers on Oct. 15, 2019.
CREDIT: MEGA
Nike collaborations with brands such as Fear of God, Comme des Garçons and Off-White have been among Baldwin’s sneaker choices, too.

In September, she stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a JW Anderson coat with the Nike x Fear of God Air Skylon 2.

Hailey Baldwin, mom jeans, crop top, jw anderson coat, abs, Nike x Fear of God, white sneakers, BieberHailey Bieber out and about, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Sep 2019Wearing JW Anderson, Coat
Hailey Baldwin in the Nike x Fear of God Air Skylon 2 in Los Angeles in September 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Drop the Mic” co-host has worn several Nike x Off-White silhouettes, including the  Air Force 1 and Vapormax.

Hailey Baldwin, abs, sports bra, alo, legs, shorts, off-white x nike sneakers, Hailey BieberHailey Bieber out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Aug 2019
Hailey Baldwin heads to pilates class in Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Adidas is another brand that makes appearances aplenty in Baldwin’s closet. The A-lister has chosen several classic white sneakers from the German sportswear company, such as the Stan Smith and the Continental.

Hailey Baldwin, sneakers, adidas stan smith, celebrity style, street style, white jumpsuit, wears all white as she leaves an office building in West Hollywood. The model and wife of Justin Bieber looked gorgeous as she navigated the stairsPictured: Hailey BieberRef: SPL5097521 120619 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Hailey Baldwin sports Adidas Stan Smith sneakers in Los Angeles in June 2019.
CREDIT: Splash News

Baldwin has also been spotted in more high-end kicks, from Chanel, IRO and Balenciaga.

Click through the gallery to see more of Hailey Baldwin’s sneaker style.

