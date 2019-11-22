Hailey Baldwin’s Got Super-Cool Sneaker Style

Hailey Baldwin has cemented her status as a street style star thanks to her tomboy-chic aesthetic, with wardrobe staples including oversized hoodies, combat boots and denim.

While she mixes it up with her footwear, there’s one item that dominates Baldwin’s closet: sneakers.

“Hailey will wear a sneaker to a Tom Ford after-party during Fashion Week and not care,” explained her wardrobe stylist, Maeve Reilly. “I have to say, if she did one thing different than the rest, it’s that’s she’s always down to wear sneakers day or night.”

Over the past six months alone, Baldwin has been spotted in more than 20 different sneaker styles.

Lately, the 2017 FN Style Influencer of the Year’s go-to sneaker has been the Nike Air Force 1, a classic silhouette that began in the ’80s as a basketball shoe. The shoe is a favorite of Baldwin’s to team with everything from silk trousers to baggy sweats.

Hailey Baldwin wears Mm6 Maison Margiela pants with Nike Air Force 1 sneakers on Oct. 15, 2019. CREDIT: MEGA Nike collaborations with brands such as Fear of God, Comme des Garçons and Off-White have been among Baldwin’s sneaker choices, too.

In September, she stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a JW Anderson coat with the Nike x Fear of God Air Skylon 2.

Hailey Baldwin in the Nike x Fear of God Air Skylon 2 in Los Angeles in September 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Drop the Mic” co-host has worn several Nike x Off-White silhouettes, including the Air Force 1 and Vapormax.

Hailey Baldwin heads to pilates class in Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Adidas is another brand that makes appearances aplenty in Baldwin’s closet. The A-lister has chosen several classic white sneakers from the German sportswear company, such as the Stan Smith and the Continental.

Hailey Baldwin sports Adidas Stan Smith sneakers in Los Angeles in June 2019. CREDIT: Splash News

Baldwin has also been spotted in more high-end kicks, from Chanel, IRO and Balenciaga.

