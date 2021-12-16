Gwen Stefani’s Best Fashion Moments of 2021

Gwen Stefani is a pop star who transcends most boundaries within the music and fashion industries. Starting as a 20-year-old-something in the rock band No Doubt, Stefani proved that she had an eye for fashion way back then, which blossomed into a more pronounced sense of self as the group developed and churned out chart-topping hits.

Over the years, we’ve seen Stefani’s fashion change during her solo career, with the tone of her music proving that she’s a chameleon of aesthetics and inspirations. From Harajuku inspirations to grunge, rave kid-inspired clothing, Stefani has become a poster child for bold looks within fashion. Fronted on her Instagram and on tv screen alike are pictures of her wearing garments from brands like Vivienne Westwood, David Koma, Dolce & Gabbana, Vera Wang and Balmain, to name a few. Stefani recently got photographed in a shoot for Sneeze Magazine curated by the late creative director and visionary Virgil Abloh.

Read to check out some of her best looks to date.

On October 23 and 24, the “Rich Girl” singer performed during her Vegas residency while wearing a bandeau leather bralette and a pleated checkered skirt styled over printed leggings. For shoes, she opted for glittering black platform combat boots.

On Sept. 10, Stefani looked glamorous in a western-inspired ensemble incorporating a shimmery white shirt, jewel-encrusted bustier, fishnets and ripped denim shorts adorned with silver crystals, heart-shaped jewels and crystal appliques. And for footwear, Stefani slipped on white knee-high boots featuring laden diamond-embellished accents around the ankle and a pointed toe.

Going back to her roots, on May 25, the “Slow Clap” singer donned a chain-linked mesh top over a black bralette and fishnet tights. Over it, the singer wore a coordinating red leather jacket and parachute-design pants paired with black patent leather boots.

On April 23, the singer posted an ad for one of her latest releases, “Slow Clap.” For the video, she donned a three-dimensional, flower-coated bandeau, denim cutoff shorts and fishnet tights. On top, she threw on a smooth brown oversized bomber jacket and fringed boots.

Gwen Stefani seen with eldest son getting groceries for the family at Bristol Farms in West Hollywood, Calif., Aug 24. CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

Stefani is one to play with fashion trends, and on Aug. 24, popped on a denim button-up shirt and patchwork jeans for the super chic Canadian tuxedo look. For footwear, Stefani wore a pair of multi-colored checkerboard Vans slip-on shoes.

