Guess Is Selling Chic Striped Face Masks That Give Back

Face masks are a must-have these days — and Guess is the latest brand to offer a take of its own.

The apparel and accessories brand is now offering fashionable face masks for men, women and children. The masks are made in the United States of 100% cotton jersey. Elastic straps allow for the styles to be adjusted to fit to the wearer’s face. Available in chic stripes as well as neutral solids, the masks can be purchased on the Guess website now for $7 each. To clean, machine wash your mask in cold water and hang to dry.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Guess

To Buy: Guess Cotton Face Mask, $7.

For each mask purchased, Guess is donating $4 to Homeboy Industries, a nonprofit organization that assists former gang members in re-entering the world and improving their lives.

Guess joins a number of fashion brands that have begun offering masks in recent weeks, among them Alice + Olivia, Sanctuary and Rag & Bone — and with good reason. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that individuals wear face coverings in public settings where social distancing is difficult to maintain, regardless of whether they are feeling sick or healthy.

In addition to offering masks for consumers, Guess has also taken steps to get personal protective equipment into the hands of the front-line health-care workers who need it the most. Working with Direct Relief, the label donated funds to provide PPE to medial professionals and essential workers in New York, Los Angeles and Kentucky. What’s more, Guess partnered with Good360 to donate 45,000 pieces of apparel, as well as blankets and coloring books, to those most in need. Additionally, the brand made a donation to the LA Regional Food Bank to provide meals for local youths and families struggling with hunger.

Outside of the United States, the Guess Europe Foundation helped source N95 masks for distribution in Italy’s Lombardi region and Spain’s Madrid region, two hard-hit areas. In addition, Guess Shanghai donated to the Hubei Youth Development Fund to assist individuals in the Greater Wuhan Area.

Below, shop a selection of stylish Guess masks for the whole family.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Guess

To Buy: Guess Cotton Face Mask for Adults, $7.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Guess

To Buy: Guess Cotton Face Mask for Adults, $7.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Guess

To Buy: Guess Cotton Face Mask for Kids, $7.

