Goop Gift Guide 2019: All the Shoes That Made the List

It’s that time of year again! Goop’s annual gift guides are out, and they contain no shortage of shoes. In true Goop form, the footwear picks spans a range of price points — from the accesible (see Veja’s $150 Meghan Markle-approved sneakers) to the undoubtedly more extravagant (including $770 shearling loafers). There are also styles for men, women and kids, so you’re bound to find something for everyone on your list. Ahead, check out all the shoes that made the cut this year.

Veja V-10 Sneakers

Veja’s eco-friendly sneakers made not one, but two of Goop’s gift guides this year. The soles of the shoes feature wild rubber ethically sourced from the Amazonian forest, as well as a cushy organic cotton lining. Plus, they offer a clean look that will go with just about every outfit. Heck, even Meghan Markle has been spotted wearing these shoes on multiple occasions. Goop recommends the rose-gold accented style for women who love to travel and the classic black and white style for men.

COMMUNITYMade Custom Sneakers

For the guy who loves sneakers and has an eye for design, Goop suggests this unique gift. Through COMMUNITYMade, a handcrafted shoe brand based in Los Angeles, he can choose from a range of customizable sneaker silhouettes to create a look that’s just right for him. All you have to do is set up a consultation appointment for him online or send him a link to the website so he can choose his own time.

Birkenstock Men’s Boston Soft Footbed

These 90s-era Birkenstocks also made the list of gifts for men. He’ll practically want to live in these, complete with a soft suede upper, adjustable strap and the brand’s popular molded footbed.

Rosetta Getty Shearling Loafer

Goop markets these luxurious slippers as sure to please the woman who has everything. Made in Spain, these feature 100% merino wool shearling and a supple leather lining for ultimate comfort.

Oeuf Bambi Animal Booties

These deer-themed booties from Oeuf are considered a top pick for tiny tots. They’re made to be soft and warm for chilly winter months and feature a rubbed cuff that can be rolled down for slightly less coverage. They come in sizes for kids 0-12 months, and can even be purchased with a matching hat (which Goop also suggests adding to your cart).

Havianas Slim Sandals

If you’re shopping for a teen or tween this holiday season, you many want to consider these Goop-recommended flip-flops from Havianas. They’re finished in rose gold and feature a cushioned footed and textured sole to keep her stable and comfortable to and from the pool.

Skin Plush Booties

As promised, the gift guides include a selection of wallet-friendly options, including these under-$100 indoor booties. Wear them around the house on cold mornings or easily pack them in your getaway bag to keep feet toasty wherever you go.

