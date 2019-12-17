11 Nail Polish Sets That Make the Perfect Stocking Stuffers

It’s the season to celebrate, which means there are parties galore and having your nails done is a must. To avoid hours and dollars spent at the salon, we’ve rounded up our favorite nail polish kits. And while you may want to purchase for your own self-care, these gift sets are ideal stocking stuffers for the beauty lovers in your life.

From classic neutral shades to glittery gold, these nail polish sets from brands such as Essie, OPI and Deborah Lippmann are perfect for any occasion. Take a look.

OPI Infinite Shine ProStay Primer & Gloss Duo Set

For those looking for pedicure perfection, OPI’s primer and gloss set is for you. The pack offers up to 11 days of gel-like wear and shine.

Essie Target Exclusive Holiday Collection

Get into the festive spirit with Essie’s holiday collection, which is exclusive to Target. The 4-piece mini kit has been curated with Essie’s best-selling nail polishes, including two metallic shades and two creme shades.

OPI Nail Lacquer Mini Pack Neon Revolution

Thanks to Billie Eilish, neon is so popular the bright fashion hues have made its way to nail polish. This OPI pack includes statement-making yellow, orange, pink and blue, along with a base and top coat polish.

E.L.F. Holiday Goody Gum Drops Nail Bag

Ten pieces for $10 is a bargain. E.L.F offers a range of neutrals to glitzy gold and silver. Plus, these polishes are vegan and cruelty free.

Londontown Royal Addiction Nail Lakur Holiday Bundle

Create salon-like nails right at home with Londontown’s holiday bundle. The polish provides gel-like wear and shine and includes a chip-resistant formula. And thanks to the company’s exclusive Florium Complex blend, there’s emphasis on nail strength and moisturization.

Smith & Cult Coming Up Rosey Nail Lacquer Trio

Look red-carpet ready in these elegant shades by Smith & Cult. Including an opaque dark crème with a subtle magenta sheen, opaque rose gold foil and elephant gray, these hues are ideal for any occasion.

Essie Gel Couture Ballet Nudes

Everyone needs nude polish in their beauty arsenal, and Essie has got you covered. Including three neutral shades and a top coat polish, this pack makes an excellent stocking stuffer.

Nails Inc. Paint Your Nails Happy Set

For those looking for a little glam, Nails Inc. is for you. This gift set is all about glitter and shine offering a rainbow spectrum of shades.

Sephora Collection Stay Polished! Nail Set

Sephora is offering a limited-edition nail set for the holidays featuring shades of timeless red and pink. And for that extra pizazz, the kit includes a silver glitter topper.

Deborah Lippmann Beyond The Sea Gel Lab Pro Set

For those hitting the beach this holiday season, Deborah Lippmann has you covered. Inspired by jellyfish and the ocean, these shades offer a sheer, candy-colored and extra-shimmery effect.

Deborah Lippmann Beautiful Dreamer Gel Lab Pro Nail Color Set

Nail your secret santa session with this exclusive and limited-edition Deborah Lippman set from Nordstrom. The brand’s Gel Lab Pro formula offers the same look of a gel manicure without the damage due to its dual-patented formula featuring 10 active-ingredients such as biotin and green-tea extract.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

