Georgina Rodriguez’s Style Evolution Through The Years

Georgina Rodríguez is known worldwide for her unique fashion choices and her relationship with Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo. The Spanish model has also created quite a buzz in recent years with her new Netflix series “I Am Georgina” and starred as the face of many fashion campaigns. Rodríguez has been seen modeling for underwear and swimwear brand Yamamay, Swiss Watch and the jewelry label Chopard.

The 28-year-old model has elevated her closet with pieces from designer brands like Maison Valentino, Christian Louboutin and Louis Vuitton. She has been seen in daring looks, playing with patterns, textures and silhouettes. She has even become more comfortable with her jewelry pieces gravitating more towards statement jewelry than a pair of hoops.

Here is a look at her most memorable outfits through the years.

Georgina Rodríguez during the ceremony at Madeira Airport to rename it Cristiano Ronaldo Airport on March 29, 2017, in Santa Cruz, Madeira, Portugal. CREDIT: Getty Images

Georgina Rodríguez suited up for the renaming of the Madeira Airport in Portugal on March 29, 2017. The model wore a black scoop-neck T-shirt underneath a chic white blazer. She paired the top with skinny blue jeans and a black leather YSL crossbody bag. She completed the look with a pair of silver metallic stiletto sandals which featured a slingback ankle strap.

Cristiano Ronaldo, his son Cristiano Ronaldo Junior and Georgina Rodríguez arrive for The Best FIFA Football Awards – Green Carpet Arrivals on Oct. 23, 2017, in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

The model brought elegance to the Best FIFA Awards in London on Oct. 23, 2017. Rodríguez wore a light gray satin gown that featured a plunging neckline and a ruched scarf around her waist. She paired the look with a set of sparkling emerald jewelry with teardrop earrings and a thin band. She slipped into black strappy sandals with a stiletto heel for the look.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez celebrate the launch of the new CR7 Play It Cool with friends and family on Sept. 12, 2019, in Turin, Italy. CREDIT: Getty Images for CR7 Play It Coo

Rodríguez stylishly celebrated her boyfriend’s CR7 Play It Cool Fragrance launch in Turin, Italy on Sept. 12, 2019. She slipped into a dark gray knit fitted maxi dress with a straight neckline and spaghetti straps. The model was accessorized with a pair of silver hoops and a set of bangles. She completed the look with heels that were hidden by her floor-length gown.

Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo attend the MTV EMAs 2019 at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre on Nov. 03, 2019, in Seville, Spain. CREDIT: Getty Images for MTV

The television personality looked vibrant on the red carpet of the 2019 MTV EMAs in Seville, Spain on Nov. 3, 20218. She wore a royal blue long-sleeve dress that featured black buttons tracing down both sides of the gown. The buttons detached to reveal an overlapping neckline and a side slit. Rodríguez accessorized with silver-toned hoops and completed the look with white open-toe sandals with a stiletto heel.

Georgina Rodríguez walks the red carpet ahead of the movie “The Human Voice” and “Quo Vadis, Aida?” at the 77th Venice Film Festival on Sept. 3, 2020, in Venice. CREDIT: Getty Images

Rodríguez glistened as she attended the 77th Venice Film Festival on Sept. 3, 2020. She was dressed in a strapless champagne satin gown with ruched detailing along the waist and a side slit. The model perfectly matched her gown with a rose gold and champagne choker and floral ring. She slipped into silver textured sandals that featured an almond toe and an ankle strap.

Georgina Rodríguez is seen arriving at the Excelsior Pier during the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 01, 2022, in Venice. CREDIT: Getty Images

The model brought textures to the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 1, 2022. She wore a white croc-embossed set that consisted of a white fitted long-sleeve shirt and fitted pants with slight slits at the ends of the legs. She accessorized with a set of gold statement jewelry that perfectly matched her metallic sandals.

Georgina Rodríguez attends the “Tar” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 1, 2022, in Venice. CREDIT: Getty Images

Rodríguez opted for a similar set of jewelry at the “Tar” screening later that day. She wore a black satin halter neck midi gown with a side slit and backless design. The model slipped into a pair of black satin mules that featured an open toe and a gold stiletto heel which brought attention to her thin anklets.

Georgina Rodríguez attends the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards at Michelob Ultra Arena on Nov. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. CREDIT: Getty Images

The model brought glitz and glam to the 2022 Latin Recording Academy event in Las Vegas on Nov. 17, 2022. She wore an embellished brown gown that featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and a side slit. She added more sparkling pieces with teardrop earrings and a set of diamond rings. She completed the look with sparkling silver sandals with a slight platform at the sole.

