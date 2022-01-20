Gemma Chan’s Style Evolution Throughout The Years

Actress Gemma Chan has made a spectacular presence in the film industry starring in “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Eternals.” And she has also immersed herself into the world of fashion.

When it comes to the starlet’s personal fashion aesthetic, it marries the worlds of being sophisticated and classy with being edgy and dynamic. Over the years, Chan proved that she is a force to be reckoned with both in front of the camera and off while making sure that every red carpet or photocall feels the magnitude of her fashion tastes.

In previous years, she went for dramatic moments, but has recently embraced sophisticated looks and colors. And brands have taken notice of her star power, with L’Oreal Paris making Chan an international ambassador.

Here, we look at some of Chan’s standout fashion through the years.

In 2019, Gemma Chan wore this pink Valentino gown to the 91st Academy Awards. The dress featured a ruffled neckline and a sleeveless design. The gown also had pockets, which, who doesn’t like a gown with pockets? Additionally, it incorporated a billowing hem and train that perfectly matched Chan’s dramatic energy.

Gemma Chan at the 91st Annual Academy Awards Arrivals. CREDIT: River / MEGA

At the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Chan donned a glitzy gown from Tom Ford. The dress featured a long-sleeve, high-neck design that was on-trend at the time. She accessorized the look with pumps and a clutch from Jimmy Choo. The neutral-colored dress also had dangling fringe that brought the shine to the red carpet.

Gemma Chan at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. CREDIT: imageSPACE / MEGA

At the 2019 premiere of “Captain Marvel,” Chan stunned in a very fashion-forward and daring outfit. She donned an imaginative couture piece from Ralph & Russo that featured a light-pink one-shoulder jumpsuit that had a long train of pleats with a pair of chiffon trousers that had iridescent laminated fringe. She paired that statement-making outfit with silver pumps.

Gemma Chan at the “Captain Marvel” world premiere. CREDIT: MEGA

Chan brought her best fashion A-game to the 2019 camp-themed Met Gala, where she popped on the red carpet in a silver crystal-embroidered gown and cape with a matching headpiece by Tom Ford. She accessorized the look with matching glittery bracelets.

Gemma Chan at the 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp. CREDIT: MEGA

For the 2021 premiere of “OSS 117, From Africa With Love,” Chan slipped into a glittery gold gown from Oscar de la Renta that was beyond perfect for a movie star. It encompassed a square neckline and a sleeveless design. She paired the look with black sandals.

Gemma Chan attends the final screening of ”OSS 117: From Africa With Love” at the 74th Cannes Film festival. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

As a Valentino fan, at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival Chan sauntered down the red carpet in a regal yet modern gown. The dress had a tan sequined bandeau and a tan ankle-length skirt. She accessorized the look with matching sandals and a chunky shiny necklace.

Gemma Chan at the Les Intranquilles (The Restless)” red carpet at the 74th Cannes Film Festival. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

On the red carpet for 2021’s “Eternals,” Chan wore a beautiful creation from rising couturier Sohee Park, which incorporated a cropped design complete with a black skirt and crystal trim. Chan accessorized this look perfectly with glittery earrings and a hairpiece.

Gemma Chan on the red carpet of the movie “Eternals.” CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

