The Best Funny Face Masks To Shop Now

By Madeleine Crenshaw
Shoppers can get a laugh in with a number of funny face masks available online.

Featured on marketplaces such as Amazon.com and Etsy, the non-medical masks are useful and funny. The variety of masks will be sure to put a smile on one’s face thanks to the range of themes including animals and human faces.

Below, take a look at our top picks for funny face masks to buy now.

Novelty Face Masks

Shoppers can pick from a range of funny human faces when it comes to silly coverings. Several styles such as this cheeky tongue mask are available in packs on Amazon.com.

Buy: Novelty Face Masks $17.89
Cat Face Masks

Cat lovers of all ages will adore these funny face masks. These soft feline face masks are also available in kid’s sizes. The Made In America mask comes in a variety of styles so shoppers can choose the cat face that best matches their personality.

Shark Face Mask

For just $4, shoppers can score this funny face mask on Amazon. The shark-themed mask is made from soft cotton fabric and is quick drying. Available in a few styles, shark lovers can choose the best mask that fits their style.

Buy: Shark Face Mask $4
Customized Magnified Face Mask

For a more custom design, shoppers can opt for this funny customized mask on Etsy.com from MytprintCo. Just simply attach a photo of yourself to the order and the maker will print out a magnified version on the soft cotton mask.

Buy: Customized Magnified Face Mask $16.25
Lip Face Mask

Shoppers can get some laughs but still look stylish with this funny face mask. The fabric face mask also features adjustable straps for a customized fit.

Buy: Lip Face Mask $15
Pet Face Masks

Cat and dog lovers now can wear their favorite furry friends on their faces. Available in a variety of both dog and cat breathes, these silly cotton masks are perfect for the animal enthusiast in your life.

Buy: Pet Face Masks $16.49
Funny Facial Masks

Packs of funny face masks are also available. For $16, shoppers can get this cheeky pack of five now available on Amazon.com.

Buy: Funny Facial Masks $16
Dinosaur Face Mask

This dino face mask is a funny option that’s under $10. The Amazon.com mask is machine washable too, so shoppers can reuse for endless laughs.

Buy: Dinosaur Face Mask $7.50
Tiger Face Mask

Another feline-themed face mask that’s funny is this tiger face mask. The cloth face mask is made of layers of polyester and cotton fabric and can be machine washed for multiple wear use. Shoppers should make sure to wash before use to get any sizing out.

Buy: Tiger Face Mask $16.79
Funny Teeth Face Mask

This toothy face mask comes with a pocket for a filter and has adjustable ear loops. A best-seller on Etsy, this mask also comes with two bonus filters, as well.

Buy: Funny Teeth Face Mask $13.67 $10.25-$12.30
Skeleton Face Mask

Look frightening and funny with this soft skeleton face mask. Shoppers can buy one for $12 or two for $22 on Etsy.com.

Buy: Skeleton Face Mask $12-$22
