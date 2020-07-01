Forever 21 Offers Reusable Face Masks in Trending Patterns & Bold Colors

A growing number of fashion brands have begun offering stylish face masks to keep you safe and stylish — and Forever 21 is no exception.

On its website, the fast-fashion retailer is offering a number of face coverings in stylish colors and patterns, ranging from tie-dye to leopard. What’s more, Forever 21 is giving back. The retailer is donating non-medical face masks to Family Promise, an organization that ensures vulnerable families receive support during the pandemic. For select styles, (including the $5 Forever 21 printed mask below), the brand will donate one to Family Promise for every one you buy.

To Buy: Forever 21 Printed Face Mask, $5.

Face masks have become a must-have accessory in recent months as people look to keep safe and prevent illness. Coverings prevent the wearer from contracting illness by keeping respiratory droplets from other people, and they keep other individuals safe by catching the wearer’s droplets. In order for a mask to do its job, it must have a secure fit, covering the mouth and nose.

Also, it’s important to remember that medical-grade face masks continue to be needed for health-care workers, along with other individuals on the front lines. Luckily for the rest of us, there are plenty of reusable options from Forever 21 that also double as fashion accessories. Read on to shop a selection of our favorite masks available to snag from the fast-fashion retailer right now.

Forever 21 Face Masks: Tie-Dye Mask

Take on the tie-dye trend in this striking blue and white mask, which features a polyester-spandex blend shell and a 100% cotton lining.

To Buy: Tie-Dye Face Mask, $10.

Forever 21 Face Masks: Leopard Print Face Mask

Walk on the wild side in this leopard-print face mask, which you can clean by machine washing in cold water.

To Buy: Leopard Print Face Mask, $10.

Forever 21 Face Masks: Reason Fire Graphic Print Face Mask

In addition to offering face masks from its in-house brand, Forever 21 also has available this flaming hot style from Reason, complete with a fire graphic and adjustable ear straps.

To Buy: Reason Fire Graphic Face Mask, $10.

Forever 21 Face Masks: Floral Print Face Mask

This woven mask features a feminine floral print and elasticated ear straps. The style can be machine washed in warm water.

To Buy: Floral Print Face Mask, $9.

Forever 21 Face Masks: Dinosaur Graphic Face Mask

This meta design features an image of a mask-clad dinosaur, with the caption: “I am…unstoppable.” The style is available only online.

To Buy: Dinosaur Graphic Mask, $9.

Forever 21 Face Masks: Star Print Face Mask

Add a metallic pop to your ensemble with this star-adorned face mask, which comes with adjustable straps and is fabricated from a cotton-polyester blend.

To Buy: Star-Print Face Mask, $9.

Forever 21 Face Masks: Newspaper Print Face Mask

With an allover newspaper print, this face mask adds a graphic pop to break up any monochromatic ensemble. Hand wash cold to clean.

To Buy: Newspaper Print Face Mask, $9.

Forever 21 Face Masks: Face Shield Bucket Hat

For a day outdoors, this face shield bucket hat may feel less restrictive than a traditional face mask — and it fits in with the current trend of ’90s-inspired fashion.

To Buy: Face Shield Bucket Hat, $13.

