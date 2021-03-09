15 Flats With Arch Support That Are Actually Stylish

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It can be difficult to find comfortable flats that offer arch support, yet don’t look orthopedic. Thankfully, there are some chic styles on the market offering shock-absorbing midsoles and well-cushioned footbeds with metatarsal support — so your feet can stay happy during your 9-to-5, while running errands or picking up the kids up from school.

From classic ballet flats to loafers, we compiled 15 stylish flats with arch support for women. Keep scrolling to shop them all.

Birdies The Starling Flat

Offering the support of a sneaker and softness of a slipper, Birdies’ The Starling features dual-layer memory foam cushioning underfoot topped with soft quilted satin. Available in velvet, suede, and calf hair, the trend-forward look can easily be a new wardrobe go-to.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Birdies

Vionic Lena Ballet Flat

The footbed of Vionic’s Lena flat is anatomically made to hugs your arches for a supportive fit. The pointed toe style also comes in a range of versatile colors and prints to choose from.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Vionic

Børn Brin Slip-On

Børn’s Brin flat is made of supple leather and features a cute bow-tie detail. The soft leather-covered footbed contains extra foam for added comfort and offers arch support.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Naturalizer Samantha Flat

Naturalizer utilizes its patented N5 Contour insole technology to make its Samantha flat supremely comfortable. The almond-toe style also features lightweight, breathable materials for optimal comfort.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Vaneli Serene Flat

Consider these an affordable (and potentially more comfortable) alternative to Chanel’s cap toe flats. The Vaneli Serena flat offers quilted stitching and a contrasting toe cap, plus a breathable lining and padded footbed that provides solid support for arches.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

SoftWalk Sonoma Flat

SoftWalk’s Sonoma flat also has a premium leather upper, antimicrobial fabric linings and removable footbed with ample cushioning and arch support. It also comes in classic black and a silvery metallic hue.