15 Flats With Arch Support That Are Actually Stylish

By Allie Fasanella
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It can be difficult to find comfortable flats that offer arch support, yet don’t look orthopedic. Thankfully, there are some chic styles on the market offering shock-absorbing midsoles and well-cushioned footbeds with metatarsal support  — so your feet can stay happy during your 9-to-5, while running errands or picking up the kids up from school.

From classic ballet flats to loafers, we compiled 15 stylish flats with arch support for women. Keep scrolling to shop them all.

Birdies The Starling Flat

Offering the support of a sneaker and softness of a slipper, Birdies’ The Starling features dual-layer memory foam cushioning underfoot topped with soft quilted satin. Available in velvet, suede, and calf hair, the trend-forward look can easily be a new wardrobe go-to.

Buy: Birdies The Starling Flat  $95
Vionic Lena Ballet Flat

The footbed of Vionic’s Lena flat is anatomically made to hugs your arches for a supportive fit. The pointed toe style also comes in a range of versatile colors and prints to choose from.

Buy: Vionic Lena Ballet Flat $120 $72
Børn Brin Slip-On

Børn’s Brin flat is made of supple leather and features a cute bow-tie detail. The soft leather-covered footbed contains extra foam for added comfort and offers arch support.

 

Buy: Børn Brin Slip-On $80
Naturalizer Samantha Flat

Naturalizer utilizes its patented N5 Contour insole technology to make its Samantha flat supremely comfortable. The almond-toe style also features lightweight, breathable materials for optimal comfort.

Buy: Naturalizer Samantha Flat $89 $60
Vaneli Serene Flat

Consider these an affordable (and potentially more comfortable) alternative to Chanel’s cap toe flats. The Vaneli Serena flat offers quilted stitching and a contrasting toe cap, plus a breathable lining and padded footbed that provides solid support for arches.

Buy: Vaneli Serene Flat $130
SoftWalk Sonoma Flat

SoftWalk’s Sonoma flat also has a premium leather upper, antimicrobial fabric linings and removable footbed with ample cushioning and arch support. It also comes in classic black and a silvery metallic hue.

Buy: SoftWalk Sonoma Flat $100
Baretraps Prim Posture Plus+ Technology Casual Flat

Not only is Baretraps’ Prim Casual Flat built atop a Posture Plus+ footbed with excellent arch support, it also features a deep heel cup designed to promote proper body alignment.

Buy: Baretraps Prim Casual Flat $63-$79
Trotters Liz Loafer

A glossy woven leather upper makes Trotters’ Liz loafer sleek and stylish, while an arch-supporting footbed and steel shank lend support, stability and comfort. The style also comes in a whopping six widths to choose from.

Buy: Trotters Liz Loafer $90
Crocs At Work Flat

Designed specifically for baristas, restaurant servers, healthcare and service industry workers, Crocs’ At Work flat offers enhanced arch support and slip-resistance. Like the brand’s other styles, it features Croslite foam cushioning for all-day comfort.

Buy: Crocs At Work Flat $40 $33
Calvin Klein Raya Dress Flats

Comfortable and timeless, Calvin Klein’s Raya flats are made of smooth leather with a pointed toe and cushy footbed with optimal arch support.

Buy: Calvin Klein Raya Dress Flats $99
Marc Joseph New York Plymouth Street Twisted Loafer

Marc Joseph New York’s Plymouth Street Loafers have a well-cushioned footbed with built-in arch support and a gel insert at the heel. They’re also available in a variety of colors.

Buy: Marc Joseph New York Plymouth Loafer $89-$109
Birkenstock Tracy Flat

While best-known for its sandals, Birkenstock also carries a range of other lifestyle silhouettes, including the Tracy flat. The buckled, Mary Jane style silhouette delivers soft, breathable leather linings and an anatomically contoured footbed.

Buy: Birkenstock Tracy Flat $130
Everlane 40-Hour Flat

Struggle with sweaty feet? Everlane’s 40-Hour Flat has an ultra-breathable knit upper that’s easy to spot clean, plus sturdy soles made of recycled plastic bottles. The silhouette is designed to follow the lines of your foot for a molded, custom fit that supports the arches. It comes in coral, too.

Buy: Everlane 40-Hour Flat  $98 $39
Dream Pairs Sole-Happy Ballerina Flat

Dream Pairs Sole-Happy flats feature an elasticized topline for a snug, secure fit, a soft lining and cushioned footbed made to provide excellent arch support.

Buy: Dream Pairs Sole-Happy Ballerina… $13-$28
Rothy’s The Flat

Sustainably made and ultra-wearable, Rothy’s The Flat is knit with the brand’s signature thread spun from plastic water bottles and should gently hug the contours of your foot.

