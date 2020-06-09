Best Father’s Day Golf Sales for Major Savings on Callaway, Titleist & More

With the big day just around the corner on June 21, brands are ramping up their Father’s Day golf sales.

With gear and clubs from professional brands like Wilson and Callaway as well as stylish apparel from Nike, Rhone and more, these major discounts are unmissable. You can save over $100 on top-of-the-line products to help better your swing and of course, there are a few must-have golf shoes on sale as well.

Read on to shop the best Father’s Day golf sales as well as a few top picks from FN from each event.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

The sportswear retailer is offering 25% off select Nike, Under Armour, Adidas and more top brands’ golf gear. They are also offering free 2-day shipping on select tour golf balls and free shipping on any order over $49.

To Buy: Titleist AVX Golf Balls, $40 (was $48).

To Buy: Adidas CodeChaos Golf Shoes, $113 (was $150).

Golf Galaxy

Golf Galaxy boasts a wide selection of clubs, gear, footwear and everything else you need for a day on the course. Shop up to 50% off top gifts and must-have pieces.

To Buy: Nike DriFit Victory Block Polo, $40 (was $55).

To Buy: TaylorMade M2 Driver, $250 (was $300).

Lacoste

Lacoste timed its semi-annual sale perfectly with the upcoming arrival of Father’s Day. The top brand is hosting a 30% to 60% sale on your favorite items.

To Buy: Lacoste L.12.12 Polo, $62 (was $90).

To Buy: Lacoste Sport Performance Fabric Cap, $28 (was $40).

Original Penguin

This stylish menswear brand’s sale is filled to the brim with golf apparel. From polos to shorts, save up to 70% on pieces you can wear all season. It is even providing a two-for-one deal with select polos for just $50.

To Buy: Original Penguin Tipped Pique Polo. $18-$28 (was $59).

To Buy: Original Penguin Micro Stripe Polo, $28 (was $69).

Overstock

Overstock is known for its unbeatable savings and Father’s Day is no exception. With a limited-time 15% off sitewide discounts and deals on golf gear, apparel and accessories, you can find what your dad’s game has been missing.

To Buy: DTP 9-Piece Club Right Handed Set, $163 (was $180).

To Buy: Deluxe Practice Net, $125 (was $180).

Rhone

Save on bundles of green-ready polos to keep you cool during play from Rhone. Also, browse through their new Father’s Day capsule that debuted matching styles for father and son play.

To Buy: Rhone Delta Pique Polo 3-Pack, $198 (was $264).

To Buy: Rhone 9-Inch Commuter Shorts, $88.

Rock Bottom Golf

Personalize golf balls, browse on-sale clubs and shop limited-time deals with Rock Bottom Golf. You can find sales like buy-one-get-one-free golf balls and apparel as well as top drivers under $250.

To Buy: Mizuno Customized Golf Balls, $35-$41.

To Buy: Ray Cook Golf Tees, $7 (was $15).

Stitch Golf

Shop 15% off sitewide courtesy of Stitch Golf with the code ForeDad. Its also offering free personalization from now until Father’s Day using the code MakeItPersonal.

To Buy: Stitch Golf Limited-Edition Headcover, $84 (was $98).

To Buy: Stitch Golf SL1 Golf Bag, $197 (was $328).

The Golf Warehouse

The Golf Warehouse provides continuous deals on your favorite styles from Nike, Under Armour, Bridgestone Golf, Mizuno and more. Shop over 220 shoes on sale, over 900 apparel styles and hundreds of deals on golf-related electronics and supplies.

To Buy: SkyCaddie SX400 Golf GPS, $250 (was $300).

To Buy: Callaway Epic Flash Hybrid, $200 (was $300).

Walmart

Currently, Walmart is offering a whole slew of discounts on top golf gear including major savings on sets of clubs that you don’t want to miss.

To Buy: Lynx Power Tune 11-Piece Right Handed Set With Cart Bag, $180 (was $300).

To Buy: Callway Xtreme 365 Golf Glove, $6 (was $13).

Wilson

To get ready for Father’s Day, Wilson’s deals include buy-one-get-one-free on select performance apparel, buy-three-get-one-free golf balls, free personalization, $100 of its Deep Red club sets and more.

To Buy: Wilson Deep Red Tour Complete Set, $300 (was $400).

To Buy: Wilson Signature Thermal Tech Pullover, $70 for two.

Zappos

Zappos offers endless savings on golf shoes from your favorite brands, with even more styles added to sale ahead of Father’s Day.

To Buy: Nike Infinity G Golf Shoes, $53 (was $70).

To Buy: Puma Ignite Nxt Pro Golf Shoes, $100 (was $120).

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.