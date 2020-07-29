These Top Face Masks Come With Filters For the Ultimate Protection

If you are looking to get the most out of your protective face coverings, you need a face mask with an included filter.

These specialized masks come with pockets for provided layered filters that help to purify the air you breathe in and out; these filters block dust, dirt and any harmful particles in the atmosphere.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the use of face masks in public settings and around people who don’t live in one’s household, particularly when other social-distancing measures are tough to maintain. It explained that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity — for example, speaking, coughing or sneezing — even if those people aren’t exhibiting symptoms. Robert Redfield, director of the CDC, said on Tuesday that if everyone in the country started wearing a mask now, the virus could get under control in four to eight weeks.

For the maximum safety precautions and the cleanest air on the block, read on to find FN’s top picks of face masks that come prepacked with protective filters.

Vida Protective Masks

Vida provides a rainbow selection of solid face masks for just $10. They are 100% cotton and can be safely machine washed and dried; they also come equipped with filters for next-level safety. Additionally, 10% of profits from sales of the masks will be donated to support local relief efforts.

Spring Season Face Mask

Made with UV protecting capabilities, this mask comes with a five-layer filter that employs activated carbon for deep purification of air. It uses 100% cotton for moisture absorption as well as an adjustable nose clip and adjustable straps for a custom fit.

AstroAI Face Mask

In this mask, two one-way discharge valves allow air to flow out as well as allows for heat and moisture to escape with ease. Added four-layer filters works to remove dust, impurities and more particles from the air, too, with soft nose pads for cushioning during wear.

Feeke Face Mask

Feeke provides a two-pack of masks for more bang for your buck; breathing valves give maximum aeration without allowing in any harmful toxins or particles. Adjustable ear loops give a personalized feel with multiple five-layer filters added in the package as well.

That Healthy Skin Glow Face Mask

Offered in a mix of stylish prints, these masks employ 100% cotton for softness and comfort. The four included filters are formed from activated carbon for purifying effects, with a flexible construction that provides more than enough coverage for your nose and mouth.

NiUB5 Neck Gaiter

For those who are not the biggest fan of face masks. NiUB5 provides neck gaiters that too come with filters. Coming with 10 effective filters, the masks employ a flexible material that is moisture-wicking, quick-drying, skin-friendly and UV protecting. They make for easy wear during runs and outdoor excursions as well.

Yamaman Face Mask

Formed from 100% cotton, Yamanman’s face masks work to absorb the sweat and moisture off your face during wear. An M-shaped nose clip sits easily on the face as five-layer filters clean the air while you breathe. The added chin section holds tight to the face, too, and adjustable ear loops allow you to find the perfect fit.

