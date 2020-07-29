Best Face Masks for Toddlers & Little Kids

As the school season approaches again, finding the best face masks for toddlers is a vital task.

Though not every school will be hosting in-person classes as of yet, kids will be returning to regulated schedules with more playdates and events around the school year. While getting a younger child to continuously wear a face mask is no easy feat, their safety remains of the utmost importance.

To make your life a touch easier, FN rounded up a selection of top face masks for toddlers from trusted brands like Old Navy, Nordstrom, Carter’s and more. Plus, certain designs even come in bulk packs with up to 10 pieces to keep the whole family protected for weeks to come.

Read on to find our must-have picks of face masks for toddlers to shop now.

Crayola Face Masks

Made with a dual-layer fabric, these colorful masks bring the fun with designs inspired by well-known arts and crafts brand Crayola. They are easily machine washable and come with a bonus mesh laundry bag for effortless cleaning.

Old Navy Face Masks

Each pack includes a surprise combination of prints and patterns with unique items like bananas and dogs as well as classic plaids and florals. And not only are they protective, but they are sustainably made: Old Navy states that the masks are constructed from excess fabric from some of its most popular items.

Nordstrom Face Masks

Coming in a convenient pack of four, these stylish face masks provide full nose-to-chin coverage with fixed ear loops and a pocket for the filter. A 100% cotton lining wicks away moisture with a double-layer construction for more protection.

Carter’s Face Masks

Both boys and girls can rock these small face masks, available in three different shades. They use soft buttery cotton for ease on little faces with pleats so they can spread out for older kids, too.

Cubcoats Face Masks

Two layers of cotton turn these cute masks into a comfortable design for kids to wear all day long. A metal nose piece allows for a more firm seal with elastic ear straps to stretch as you move.

Green Sprouts Face Masks

These masks for kids are unique thanks to their activated carbon inner layer that helps absorb impurities and helps continuously refreshen the air you breathe. Plus, 10% off all the proceeds from the masks are donated to causes around helping others in this pandemic.

Bloch Kids Face Masks

Known for their ultra-soft ballet leotards and dancewear, Bloch transformed its material into ideal face masks lined with Nano Zinc Oxide particles to protect from dust, pollen, bacteria and airborne droplets.

Maikoa Face Masks

These cotton face masks from Maikoa sit comfortably on the skin and use adjustable elastic straps that allow you to tighten to your preference for a full seal — and included filters provide more clean air.

Dr. Talbot’s Face Masks

For sweatier days and more active adventures, these disposable face masks are a great purchase for on-the-go use. A three-layer filter adds protection while an easy-bend nose clip forms to each individual face.

Meakeize Neck Gaiters

An alternative for kids who are not fans of face masks is a neck gaiter. These products still give the same air-blocking capabilities as a mask with a more comfortable and less restrictive feel. Coming from Meakeize, these gaiters come in a variety of colors and also include UPF 50+ UV protection for outdoor use.

