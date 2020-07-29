Face masks are an essential item on everyone’s back-to-school list.

For teachers, there are a few specific educator-factor qualities in masks to consider as face coverings can distract or be a challenge when teaching. Luckily, there is a range of options when it comes to face masks for teachers.

Take a look at the best face masks for teachers now available online, including customizable options, ASL-friendly masks and more.

Personalized Cotton Face Mask

Teachers can show off their school spirit with this personalized cotton face mask available on etsy.com. The machine-washable mask is made of soft cotton and can fit a name as well as a mascot or apple image. Shoppers should note that men’s names will be in the print font and women’s names will be in the cursive unless otherwise requested.

Science-themed Face Masks

Science teachers will love these scientific cloth face masks. Shoppers can choose from five science-themed fabrics include the periodic table of elements and a computer circuit board.

Etsy Teacher Face Mask

Head back to school with these learning-themed masks on Etsy. Shoppers can customize the ear loops on these washable fabric masks for extra comfort. The mask is also available with or without a nose wire, depending on shopper’s preferences.

Clear Face Mask Pack

For teachers with ASL students, clear face masks can be a great option for heading back to the classroom. This clear face mask below comes in a pack of five and has a number of designs shoppers can choose from. Other clear face mask options can be found in our previous list of ASL-friendly masks found here.

Eyelet Cotton Face Mask

These cotton face masks on Etsy are breathable and elegant thanks to its cotton material and eyelet design. Shoppers can choose from several colors of the handmade mask including white, pink and navy.

Harry Potter Stained Glass Face Mask

Teachers who are also fans of Harry Potter can bring a little magic to the classroom with a Hogwarts-themed face mask. This cotton covering is made with two layers of fabric and features a whimsical stained glass design. For more Harry Potter face mask options, check out our list of Best Harry Potter Face Masks.

Old Navy Face Masks

Old Navy offers a five pack of variety of reusable, soft cotton poplin face masks for just $12.50. Shoppers can choose from over 20 pack designs ranging from solid colors, to plaid and floral.

Customizable Teacher Face Mask

Another customizable face mask that’s perfect for teachers is this mask on etsy.com. The soft face mask is great for elementary school teachers who are looking to greet children as they renter the classroom.

Personalized Floral Face Mask with Filter

Masks with filters can also be found online for teachers. This customized cotton face mask is machine washable and has a pocket for filters. The mask also comes with two bonus face filters so shoppers can test out the mask with haste.

Crayola x School MaskPack Adult Face Masks

Crayola and Schol MaskPack collaborated on a collection of face masks with back-to-school season in mind. Available in both children and adult sizing this five pack of face masks are great for weekly wear and comes with a bonus delicates bag.

Rothy’s Mask 1.0 Pack

Find out how Meghan Markle’s favorite brand is making an impact with these comfortable and form-fitting masks. Perfect for both men and women, Rothy’s Mask 1.0 Pack comes with two face masks that are made from the same 3D-knit material as its shoes and bags. While on rothys.com, teachers can also see if they qualify for a brand discount, which is available for teachers and frontline workers.

