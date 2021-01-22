10 Stylish Brands That Offer Extended Sizes in Women’s Footwear

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are some things a woman typically prefers not to reveal — most notably her age, weight and sometimes, shoe size.

While women may prefer to keep the first two guarded secrets, there’s no longer any reason to hide one’s larger-size feet. In fact, it’s time to celebrate, as the availability of trend-driven looks in sizes up to 16 continues to increase.

Smash Shoes is among the brands that offer larger sizes for women. The label was founded by Ashlie Hallman, who as a size 13 struggled for years to find cute shoes. Good American, which was co-founded by Khloe Kardashian, recently extended its all-inclusive line to feature trendy shoes in up to a size 14.

Sam Edelman shoes can be found in up to a size 13 on various sites, and the cult-favorite label, Pleaser, offers it’s towering footwear options in up to a size 16.

Below, we’ve rounded up all the brands that sell fashionable footwear in extended sizes for women.

Good American

Good American initially launched in 2016 as a denim label that offered inclusive sizing and over the years has expanded to include clothing and activewear. In December 2020, the Khloe Kardashian-backed brand added a footwear line to its offerings. Good American carries shoes in up to a women’s size 14 and extended width options. The brand is available directly via its website as well as at Nordstrom.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Good American

To buy: Good American On Point Slingback, $179; Goodamerican.com.

Long Tall Sally

Longtallsally.com carries well-known brands like Blondo, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, and Superga, as well as their own on-trend styles that will keep you fashion-forward. (Though many of the brands they carry sell out quickly.) In addition to shoes, which are available in up to a women’s size 13, LTS also carries extended clothing sizes 8 to 24. To top it all off, many styles retail for under $100 online.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Long Tall Sally

To buy: LTS Gold Tone Arla T-Bar Studded Ballerina flats, $55 (Was $85); longtallsally.com.

Lonia Shoes

If you’re looking for more extensive sizing, consider opting for a pair from Lonia Shoes. The brand offers trendy, tasteful shoes across all categories in women’s sizes 10 to 15. Lonia Shoes’ selection includes statement-making looks such as brocade ankle boots and pom-pom-trimmed mules — plus, you can customize your own pair too.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lonia Shoes

To buy: Lonia Bridget Sandal, $109; Lonia.com.

Onlymaker

Onlymaker offers its 2000s-inspired footwear in sizes up to 15. The brand carries an array of fun footwear options including thong sandals, holographic heels and rhinestone-covered boots. The fun and funky styles are also wallet-friendly, making Onlymaker another brand worth adding to your list.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Onlymaker

To buy: Onlymaker Onlymaker Black Square Toe Transparent Tapered High Heel Thong Sandals, $46 (was $70); onlymaker.com.

Penny Loves Kenny

Penny Loves Kenny‘s mules, boots and sandals are another trendy brand that has cute shoes in up to a size 14. The brand carries wide width options as well. In addition to its direct site, Penny Loves Kenny’s shoes are available on DSW, but extended sizes tend to sell out fast there.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Penny Loves Kenny

To buy: Penny Loves Kenny mule, $60; Pennyloveskenny.com.

Pleaser

For those who crave a daring look, Pleaser offers over-the-top footwear available up to a size 16. The bold styles include clear platform sandals and furry stilettos that are soaring in height. While you can find options on Pleasershoes.com, Amazon also carries many of its products. With options starting at just $40, Pleaser packs a punch, without thinning out your wallet.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Women’s Pleaser Seduce in Red Patent, $43; Amazon.com.

Smash Shoes

Ashlie Hallman’s Smash Shoes carries chic women’s styles ranging from size 10 to 14. Hallman, who is a size 13, founded the brand after enduring years of not being able to find cute shoes in her size. Since its launch six years ago, Smash Shoes has been picked up by stars such as Lizzo and WNBA players Nneka Ogwumike and Candice Parker. The styles sell out fast, so be sure to act quickly if a pair piques your interest.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Smash Shoes

To buy: Smash Shoes the Vina boot, $150; Smashshoes.com.

Sam Edelman

Several of Sam Edelman’s stylish pairs are available in up to a women’s size 13. The brand can be found at several retailers such as Zappos and Nordstrom, in addition to Samedelman.com. Alongside its trendy kicks, the brand also has a number of classic options like nude pumps and horsebit loafers.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To buy: Sam Edelman Lorraine Loafer, $130; Zappos.com.

Solely Original

Solely Original offers customized sizing for all your needs. The online shop allows you to make a cast of your foot at home to ensure a perfect fit. With your first time purchasing, the London-based retailer will mail you a kit with a postage stamp to return back to them. Remember, you only have to measure your foot once to become one of Solely Original’s bespoke customers.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Solely Original

To buy: Soley Original Sophie Gray Biker Boots, £359.00 ($419); Solelyoriginal.com.

Torrid

Torrid also carries shoes up to a size 13 in several of its styles. The plus-size online retailer has a range of clothing and shoes across categories to fit all your shopping needs.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Torrid

To buy: Torrid Black Faux Leather Ankle Bootie, $28 (Was $70); Torrid.com.