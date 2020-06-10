Best Everlane Shoes on Sale to Shop Right Now

Everlane’s dedication to radical transparency is as notable as its classic designs.

The forward-thinking brand has a handful of great deals on responsibly-sourced shoes, including on some overproduced items. The San Francisco-based brand is leading the way when it comes to crafting consciously affordable luxury footwear. Below, take a look at Everlane’s best shoes now offered on its website, Everlane.com.

Best Everlane Shoes: The Espadrille

Everlane’s buttery soft leather espadrilles come in a range of colorways, including Pale Yellow, pictured below. Handcrafted in Alicante, Spain, these espadrilles bring a modern twist to the centuries-old design with features such as a square toe and rubber outsole. Plus, Everlane is now offering the summer shoe at a discounted price.

Best Everlane Shoes: The Court Sneaker

Everlane is among the group of brands that are exploring sustainably-sourced sneakers. The forward-thinking brand is working on crafting a sneaker with zero environmental impact with its Tread program. Furthermore, this sneaker is designed with materials that make it the lowest impact of its kind. Sustainable features include a full-grain leather upper sourced from a Gold-Certified Tannery and recycled and natural rubber for the outsoles.

Best Everlane Shoes: The D’orsay Espadrille

Just like its espadrille slip-on, the D’orsay Espadrille from Everlane is made in Spain. Offered in three colorways, the espadrille is crafted from butter-soft leather and features a fully lined sole for comfort. Pair it with some jean shorts and a linen shirt for the perfect summer outfit.

Best Everlane Shoes: The Clog

Made in Brazil, these clogs feature a 100% natural leather upper and a natural wood bottom. Shoppers get to decide between texturized woven leather or soft Nappa leather. The best part? These summer-ready shoes are offered at a discount. The Clog from Everlane is now retailed for $108, compared to its original $215.

Best Everlane Shoes: The Day Loafer Mule

Slip-on the Day Loafer Mule from Everlane. This seasonless slide is handcrafted in Italy and comes in five leather colorways, including embossed snakeskin. Pro tip: This shoe style runs narrow, so make sure to order a half size up, or a full size, depending on foot width.

Best Everlane Shoes: The Tapered Square Toe Slingback

Add some pep into your outfit with the sleek Tapered Square Toe Slingback from Everlane. One of the brand’s favorite designs, the shoe is now being offered at a sliding scale discount due to overproduction. Shoppers can pay $99, $116, or $132 for the Italian-made shoe.

Best Everlane Shoes: The Trainer

Just like the Court Sneaker from Everlane, the fashion-forward brand’s trainer is low-impact as well. Meant for everyday wear, these shoes don’t compromise comfort. The shoe comes in five complementary colorways including in Blush, a subtle light pink.

Best Everlane Shoes: The Rain Boot

Everlane claims its rain boot is the most comfortable in the fashion sphere. Its ankle-length rubber boot is designed with a specially cushioned insole for cloud-like comfort. The Chelsea stretch panels on the side also help you slip the rain boot on with ease.

Best Everlane Shoes: The Block Heel Sandal

This sandal from Everlane is crafted from soft, Italian leather and comes in a variety of colorways including this ’90s-inspired Moss Lizard green. The Block Heel Sandal from Everlane is yet another shoe the brand overproduced, and is now offering it at a pay-as-you-wish discount starting at $93.

Best Everlane Shoes: The Day Crossover Sandal

Everyone needs a summer slide. These polished sandals come in seven colorways, including the tan snakeskin-embossed colorway, featured below. Crafted from leather, these sandals are easy to clean as they are to slip on.

Best Everlane Shoes: The Glove Mule In ReKnit

The Glove Mule In ReKnit is made with a recycled polyester upper that comes in six colors, including this rich Toffee brown below. The snug-fit slide fits like a glove, allowing you to wear it from season-to-season with ease.

