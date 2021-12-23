Eva Longoria’s Style Evolution Features Elegant Gowns & Plenty of Sandals Over the Years

Actress Eva Longoria is a red carpet veteran when it comes to stepping out at celebrity events looking fabulous.

Longoria has worn leather from head to toe, backless mini dresses and gala-worthy gowns on numerous occasions. The 5-foot-2 actress always wears a sky-high stiletto from luxury brands like Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Manolo Blahnik. That she is such a footwear fan, Longoria told People magazine that she never gets rid of shoes; she just moves them to another closet.

The award-winning actress’ Instagram showcases all of her vibrant clothes and closets full of platforms, sandals and pointed-toe stilettos. Longoria has a shoe collection to rival any luxury department store. She has evolved in her fashion sense from embracing 2000s trends to timeless charm, but remained true to her love of shorter hemlines and glamorous heels over the years.

Eva Longoria at the Los Angeles premiere of “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” on June 11, 2001. CREDIT: The Mega Agency The actress bared it all at the movie premiere of “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” in Los Angeles on June 11, 2001. Longoria went “topless” and wore caramel leather patchwork pants without a shirt and opted for metallic gold sandals.

Aug. 14, 2005: Eva Longoria at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles, CA. CREDIT: ©2005 RAMEY PHOTO 310-828-3445 In 2005, Longoria went with an ultra-feminine look to the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Aug. 14. The ALMA Award winner wore a pale blue satin, halter dress with a lace neckline. The dress was asymmetrical at the hem and had cinched detailing on the front. Longoria chose strappy nude slingback sandals and a pale pink clutch for accessories.

Eva Longoria at the 14th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards held at the Santa Monica Civic Center on Jan. 8, 2009. CREDIT: Lumeimages / MEGA Longoria wore turquoise to the Critics’ Choice Awards on Jan. 8, 2009 in Santa Monica, Calif. The knee-length dress had an embellished, gold halter neck that created a keyhole detail. The matching belt accentuated the bust. The actress styled nude, patent leather round-toe pumps with this dress.

March 7, 2013: Eva Longoria at the ‘Sheba: Feed Your Passion’ campaign launch at Copacabana in New York City. CREDIT: LPA/AXL/FUTURE/DENNIS VAN TINE The “Desperate Housewives” actress wowed in a green dress at the Sheba: Feed Your Passion event on March 7, 2013 in NYC. The bodycon dress had emerald green panels. Longoria matched black suede pointed-toe pumps to this look.

Eva Longoria at the TV Guide Awards in Hollywood, Calif., on Sept. 18, 2015. CREDIT: MEGA At the TV Guide Awards in Hollywood, Calif., on Sept. 18 2015, Longoria wore a fitted black dress with mesh inserts. The dress had a low back and thin straps. She accessorized with a gold watch and black leather, pointed toe stilettos.

Eva Longoria at the Kennedy Center’s Honors Dinner at the US Department of State in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 2, 2017. CREDIT: Ron Sachs - Pool via CNP / MEGA The politically active Longoria attended the Kennedy Center’s Honors Dinner in D.C. on Dec. 2, 2017 wearing a modest frock. The blue and white print dress had a high neckline and long sleeves. The matching belt cinched her waist and she wore black suede, pointed-toe pumps for a classy feel.

Eva Longoria at the InStyle And Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globe Awards After Party held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 7, 2018. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA An expecting Longoria attended the Golden Globes After-Party on Jan. 7, 2018 wearing a fitted gown to show off her growing bump. The gown had a train and thigh-high split to rival the deep V-cut neckline. The actress wore diamond jewelry and strappy, patent leather sandals.

Eva Longoria at the 30th Anniversary Associates for Breast and Prostate Cancer Studies GALA (ABCs) in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Nov. 24, 2019. CREDIT: Ahmad Elatab / MEGA Longoria was honored at the ABCs Gala on Nov. 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Calif. The honoree wore a strapless, satin mini dress with a bustle train. Longoria looked glamorous and sleek in her black multi-ankle strap sandals.

Eva Longoria at the 31st Annual Producers Guild Awards at the Hollywood Palladium on January 18, 2020. CREDIT: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l. / MEGA Longoria glittered at the Producers Guild Awards in Hollywood, Calif., on Jan. 18, 2020. The mom wore a shimmering gold gown with tiered ruffles. The Teresa Helbig dress featured a deep V-neckline, sheer long sleeves and a matching double buckle belt. Longoria wore metallic gold ankle strap sandals.

September 25, 2021: Eva Longoria-Baston at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, Calif. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA Longoria looked stunning at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala on Sept. 25, 2021 in Los Angeles. The Saint Laurent black velvet gown featured a unique low neckline and barely-there straps. There was a satin belt to cinch Longoria’s was it more in the mermaid style number.

See more of Eva Longoria’s style through the years.