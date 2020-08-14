These Electric Foot Warmers Are Great for Pain and Stress Relief

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Got cold feet? Experiencing mild foot pain?

Consider the benefits of heat therapy provided by an electric foot warmer. Heat is a simple and effective way to relieve foot discomfort while also enjoying a spa-like foot treatment.

There’s a range of foot issues that can benefit from a session with an electric foot warmer that include arthritis pain, muscle soreness, cramps, plantar fasciitis and neuropathy, to name just a few. Heat treatments have been shown to loosen stiff joints and relieve muscle aches. How do they work? When a sore joint is warmed up, the blood vessels naturally expand allowing for a better flow of oxygen and essential nutrients to reach any injured tissues.

Most electric foot warmers offer numerous functions that include multiple heat settings and automatic shut-off systems that can last for up to two hours. For an added bonus, a selection of electric foot warmers offer a dual-function as foot massagers and heaters. So, for some added relaxation and pain relief, these are worth the investment.

Watch on FN

Often done in soft, cozy versions, they’re a welcome addition to an evening of binge-watching your favorite Netflix series. Some are even roomy enough to be enjoyed with a friend, partner or child. Since they can easily be plugged into any household outlet, consider taking them to the office or even a weekend getaway when a day of outdoor activities might spark some foot aches and pains.

Here, FN has done the shopping for you with a roundup of electric foot warmers that offer maximum benefits and efficiency.

MaxKare Extra Large Electric Foot Warmer

This heating device is designed with a wide opening that allows feet to easily slide in and out. It’s lined with a cozy faux shearling fabric and velveteen shell for added softness. There’s also five heat levels for custom comfort and an automatic shut-off timer.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Pure Enrichment Sherpa-Lined Electric Boots

A plush boot-inspired design comes with four heat settings from warm to high and features an LED controller with a 2-hour shut off to conserve energy. It’s also designed with an adjustable drawstring to lock in heat and ensure a snug fit.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Warm Souls Flannel Foot Warmer

The oversized design is large enough to accommodate two pairs of feet to enjoy with a friend or family member. The removable extra-long electric connector allows for easy cleaning in the washer.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Lomitech Foot Warmer With Vibration Massage

Enjoy the benefits of a warm foot massage with this built-in vibration technology. It features three heat settings and a USB power supply for use in the office or car. It offers a 45-minute automatic shut-off to prevent overheating.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Innobeta Large Electric Foot Warmer

Two can enjoy the benefits of this generously sized foot warmer that heats up in just seconds while offering three heat settings. A button design keeps the cold air from coming in for a more comfortable experience.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Comfier 2-in-1 Foot Warmer and Heating Pad

Double the enjoyment of this heating device by simply folding and fastening it with buttons, turning it into a foot warmer. It heats up in seconds and features a 60-minute auto shut-off function.

Electric foot warmer. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

ObboMed Vibration and Foot Massage Warmer

Get an enhanced comfort experience with this dual function foot warmer that also vibrates for a gentle massage. It features a 10-minute massage timing function for added safety and thermostat protection to prevent it from overheating. It automatically turns off after two hours.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Snailax 2-in-1 Shiatsu Foot Massager With Heating Pad

Get double the relief from pain by simply removing the top cover so the foot machine can also be a back massager for a full body massage. The massager has eight shiatsu rollers that provide a deep tissue kneading massage, while also providing gentle heat therapy.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Thermee Flannel Foot Warmer

This ultra-plush device with faux sherpa lining features an exterior zip pocket to hold keys or phones for added safety and convenience. It also features a convenient two-hour automatic shut-off.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Happy Heat Cordless Electric Foot Warmer

This water-based device heats with no needs for boiling, microwave or refilling. The water is pre-sealed in a pocket for safety. Simply plug it in for 12 to 15 minutes, then unplug when the red light goes off.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

ForPro Heated Beauty Booties

This lightweight device features two temperature settings and heats up quickly. Fits most foot sizes.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Cozy Toasty Toes Ergonomic Foot Warmer

Three adjustable positions accommodate sitting and standing positions, while an adjustable heat setting provides individual comfort. Can be used under a desk.