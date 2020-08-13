DSW’s Massive Sale Includes Up to 70% Off on Toms Slip-ons & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

DSW is supporting all your footwear needs with a special discount on top labels.

From today until Aug. 19, the retailer is providing an additional 25% off a selection of popular brands like Toms, Tommy Hilfiger, Keds and more — with savings up to 70% off. All you have to do is use code KICKINIT at checkout to take advantage of the deals.

For shopping made easy, FN rounded up a few of our favorite women’s shoes that made it into DSW’s sale.

Toms Alpargatas Slip-On

A classic from the brand, this slip-on sneaker features everything you know and love about Toms shoes in fun new shades. The canvas style features a animal print lining and cushioned insole for style and comfort.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Watch on FN

Keds Jumpkick Sneaker

Every closet needs a staple all-white sneaker, and this on-sale Keds sneaker is the pick for you. With its streamlined athletic-chic look and easy lace-up design, the gold detailing adds a touch of glam to a relaxed shoe. Plus these sneakers include Dream Foam cushioned footbeds so you’ll feel like you’re walking on clouds.

Keds sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Mercanti Fiorentini Bit Driving Loafer

Great for work or play, Mercanti’s driving loafer offers classy style with a bold twist thanks to metallic horsebit detailing and a textured outsole. The exposed stitching creates a rustic appeal while a cushioned footbed wraps your foot in comfort.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Tommy Hilfiger Ebru Sandal

Thong-toe sandals are an it-shoe of 2020. This take on the silhouette from Tommy Hilfiger includes sleek dual-tone straps for more stability and a gold logo accent for a touch of glitz.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Bullboxer Emma Chelsea Boot

Set atop a manageable 1.5-inch heel, these classic Chelsea boots from Bullboxer can easily complete outfit. They feature genuine leather for durability, as well as flexible gore panels for fast on and off and a stretchable fit.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Mark Nason A-Line Rider Sneaker

An elasticated lacing system allows you to slip these on with ease — just throw them on your feet and you’re ready to go.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Toms Ivy Pom Scuff Slipper

At-home style is the new normal, from staying in sweats all day to wearing your slippers to the grocery store. Give your comfy apparel an equally soft match with these pompom-adorned slippers from Toms. The faux fur lining hugs feet in warmth while a cushioned footbed allows for full relaxation.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Keds Scout Boot

For unexpected summer showers, make sure you have a pair of these Keds boots on your feet. They lace up for an optimal fit and employ a waterproof, all-weather finish for a sealed touch. They also offer more flexibility and comfort than a heavy rubber rain boot, and are a colorful take on a classic duck boot.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Tommy Hilfiger Sadah Sandal

Boost your ensembles with a little help from Tommy Hilfiger himself. The brand’s block-heeled sandal includes croc-embossed crisscross straps with an adjustable buckle. The style comes set atop a 3.25-inch covered heel for a more stable step than a stiletto design.