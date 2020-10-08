×
12 Dressy Face Masks Any Fashionista Will Love

By Madeleine Crenshaw
CREDIT: Courtesy of Free People

If you’re looking to up your style, consider investing in a dressy face mask.

Since the start of the pandemic, several brands and designers have put their creative touch on fabric face coverings. The item has become 2020’s most essential accessory, to say the least. Collina Strada, Dolce & Gabbana and Tory Burch are just some of the designers who have put out dressy face mask styles that you can snag online. Retailers such as Free People and Nordstrom carry fashionable face masks, too.

Below, take a look at some of our favorite dressy face masks to shop online now.

Dolce & Gabbana Majolica Face Mask

Go classic with a Majolica-inspired face mask from Dolce & Gabbana. The luxury face mask features two layers of fabric complete with an interior cotton lining and a polyester-cotton-spandex outer.

dolce and gabbana face mask, fancy face masks, designer face mask
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch
Buy: Dolce & Gabbana Majolica Face Mask $94
NIGHT Mulberry Silk Face Mask & Set of 7 Disposable Filters

Look elegant with these silk face masks from NIGHT. The fancy face masks also come with a set of seven disposable filters, keeping you protected while looking your best.

silk face masks, fancy face masks, silk face mask pack
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdales
Buy: NIGHT Mulberry Silk Face Mask & Set of 7 Disposable Filters $55
R13 Leopard Face Covering

Leopard print has become fashion’s latest trend of late, so why not consider investing in a fancy feline-patterned face mask? For $35, you can buy R13’s pleated face mask, complete with self-tie ribbons.

r13 face mask, designer face mask, fancy face masks
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop
Buy: R13 Leopard Face Covering $35
Tory Burch Printed Face Mask, Set of 5

If you’re looking for a pack of fancy face masks, consider Tory Burch’s bundle of five. The face mask set comes with five fabric coverings featuring the brand’s seasonal prints. According to Toryburch.com, profits from these face masks will go to the International Medical Corps and the Tory Burch Foundation.

tory burch face masks, designer face masks, fancy face masks
CREDIT: Courtesy of Tory Burch
Buy: Tory Burch Printed Face Mask, Set of 5 $35
Collina Strada Orange Bow Face Mask

This fancy face mask from Collina Strada was made exclusively for Ssense. The deadstock textile mask has a pocket for a filter as well as elegant ear loop ties. Each mask is one-of-a-kind and 100% of the net proceeds go to supporting COVID-19 relief efforts.

fancy face masks, collina strada face masks, designer face mask
CREDIT: Courtesy of Ssense.com
Buy: Collina Strada Orange Bow Face Mask $100
Love Changes Cotton Knit Face Mask with Figaro Chain Holder

Complete with a metal Figaro chain, this fancy face mask from Love Changes is a great way to effortlessly elevate your style. The $35 mask comes with adjustable ear loops, a nose wire and a soft cotton interior with a pocket, in case you’d like to slip a filter in for use.

fancy face masks, face mask with chain, black face mask
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Love Changes Cotton Knit Face Mask with Figaro Chain Holder $35
Lovers + Friends Mask Scrunchie Set

Looking to match your accessories with your face mask? Lovers + Friends make a few sets of Mask and Scrunchie sets for you to buy online, including this fall-ready paisley pattern below. The $28 set is available on Revolve.com.

fancy face masks, face mask and scrunchie set, face mask
CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve

Free People Embroidered Face Mask

Make a statement with this embroidered face mask from Free People. The fancy fabric-lined face mask comes in both black and maroon for $28 on Freepeople.com.

fancy face masks, free people face mask, embroidered face mask
CREDIT: Courtesy of Free People
Buy: Free People Embroidered Face Mask $24
MasQd Noir Face Mask

Celebrity-approved face mask brand MasQd makes a bunch of fancy face masks that are wallet-friendly. The Noir Face Mask is the brand’s stylish lace face mask that’s great to dress up or down.

masqd face mask, fancy face masks, noir face mask
CREDIT: Courtesy of MasQd
Buy: MasQd Noir Face Mask $20
Lady Lancaster Fringe Reusable Face Mask

Another fancy face mask to consider is the Lady Lancaster Fringe Reusable Face Mask available on anthropologie.com. The zero-waste designer face covering makes quite the statement with its fringe detailing. Each mask is hand-dyed, making every covering one of a kind.

anthropologie face mask, fancy face masks, fringe face mask
CREDIT: Courtesy of Anthropologie

BaubleBar Sequin Face Mask

Shine on in BaubleBar’s $10 sequin face mask. The black sparkly face mask is just one of the many options you can choose from on Baublebar.com.

fancy face masks, bablebar face mask, sequin face mask
CREDIT: Courtesy of BaubleBar
Buy: BaubleBar Sequin Face Mask $10
Urban Outfitters Printed Reusable Face Mask

Now on sale for $5, you can also snatch this fancy self-tie face mask from Urban Outfitters. For each mask purchased, a portion of the proceeds will go to supporting the American Nurses Foundation’s Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses.

fancy face masks, urban outfitters face mask, tie up face mask
CREDIT: Courtesy of Urban Outfitters
Buy: Urban Outfitters Printed Reusable Face Mask $12 $5
