12 Dressy Face Masks Any Fashionista Will Love

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
If you’re looking to up your style, consider investing in a dressy face mask.
Since the start of the pandemic, several brands and designers have put their creative touch on fabric face coverings. The item has become 2020’s most essential accessory, to say the least. Collina Strada, Dolce & Gabbana and Tory Burch are just some of the designers who have put out dressy face mask styles that you can snag online. Retailers such as Free People and Nordstrom carry fashionable face masks, too.
Below, take a look at some of our favorite dressy face masks to shop online now.
Dolce & Gabbana Majolica Face Mask
Go classic with a Majolica-inspired face mask from Dolce & Gabbana. The luxury face mask features two layers of fabric complete with an interior cotton lining and a polyester-cotton-spandex outer.
Watch on FN
NIGHT Mulberry Silk Face Mask & Set of 7 Disposable Filters
Look elegant with these silk face masks from NIGHT. The fancy face masks also come with a set of seven disposable filters, keeping you protected while looking your best.
R13 Leopard Face Covering
Leopard print has become fashion’s latest trend of late, so why not consider investing in a fancy feline-patterned face mask? For $35, you can buy R13’s pleated face mask, complete with self-tie ribbons.
Tory Burch Printed Face Mask, Set of 5
If you’re looking for a pack of fancy face masks, consider Tory Burch’s bundle of five. The face mask set comes with five fabric coverings featuring the brand’s seasonal prints. According to Toryburch.com, profits from these face masks will go to the International Medical Corps and the Tory Burch Foundation.
Collina Strada Orange Bow Face Mask
This fancy face mask from Collina Strada was made exclusively for Ssense. The deadstock textile mask has a pocket for a filter as well as elegant ear loop ties. Each mask is one-of-a-kind and 100% of the net proceeds go to supporting COVID-19 relief efforts.
Love Changes Cotton Knit Face Mask with Figaro Chain Holder
Complete with a metal Figaro chain, this fancy face mask from Love Changes is a great way to effortlessly elevate your style. The $35 mask comes with adjustable ear loops, a nose wire and a soft cotton interior with a pocket, in case you’d like to slip a filter in for use.
Lovers + Friends Mask Scrunchie Set
Free People Embroidered Face Mask
Make a statement with this embroidered face mask from Free People. The fancy fabric-lined face mask comes in both black and maroon for $28 on Freepeople.com.
MasQd Noir Face Mask
Celebrity-approved face mask brand MasQd makes a bunch of fancy face masks that are wallet-friendly. The Noir Face Mask is the brand’s stylish lace face mask that’s great to dress up or down.
Lady Lancaster Fringe Reusable Face Mask
BaubleBar Sequin Face Mask
Shine on in BaubleBar’s $10 sequin face mask. The black sparkly face mask is just one of the many options you can choose from on Baublebar.com.
Urban Outfitters Printed Reusable Face Mask
Now on sale for $5, you can also snatch this fancy self-tie face mask from Urban Outfitters. For each mask purchased, a portion of the proceeds will go to supporting the American Nurses Foundation’s Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses.