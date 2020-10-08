12 Dressy Face Masks Any Fashionista Will Love

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re looking to up your style, consider investing in a dressy face mask.

Since the start of the pandemic, several brands and designers have put their creative touch on fabric face coverings. The item has become 2020’s most essential accessory, to say the least. Collina Strada, Dolce & Gabbana and Tory Burch are just some of the designers who have put out dressy face mask styles that you can snag online. Retailers such as Free People and Nordstrom carry fashionable face masks, too.

Below, take a look at some of our favorite dressy face masks to shop online now.

Dolce & Gabbana Majolica Face Mask

Go classic with a Majolica-inspired face mask from Dolce & Gabbana. The luxury face mask features two layers of fabric complete with an interior cotton lining and a polyester-cotton-spandex outer.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

NIGHT Mulberry Silk Face Mask & Set of 7 Disposable Filters

Look elegant with these silk face masks from NIGHT. The fancy face masks also come with a set of seven disposable filters, keeping you protected while looking your best.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdales

R13 Leopard Face Covering

Leopard print has become fashion’s latest trend of late, so why not consider investing in a fancy feline-patterned face mask? For $35, you can buy R13’s pleated face mask, complete with self-tie ribbons.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

Tory Burch Printed Face Mask, Set of 5

If you’re looking for a pack of fancy face masks, consider Tory Burch’s bundle of five. The face mask set comes with five fabric coverings featuring the brand’s seasonal prints. According to Toryburch.com, profits from these face masks will go to the International Medical Corps and the Tory Burch Foundation.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Tory Burch

Collina Strada Orange Bow Face Mask

This fancy face mask from Collina Strada was made exclusively for Ssense. The deadstock textile mask has a pocket for a filter as well as elegant ear loop ties. Each mask is one-of-a-kind and 100% of the net proceeds go to supporting COVID-19 relief efforts.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Ssense.com

Love Changes Cotton Knit Face Mask with Figaro Chain Holder

Complete with a metal Figaro chain, this fancy face mask from Love Changes is a great way to effortlessly elevate your style. The $35 mask comes with adjustable ear loops, a nose wire and a soft cotton interior with a pocket, in case you’d like to slip a filter in for use.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Lovers + Friends Mask Scrunchie Set

Looking to match your accessories with your face mask? Lovers + Friends make a few sets of Mask and Scrunchie sets for you to buy online, including this fall-ready paisley pattern below. The $28 set is available on Revolve.com