15 Double-Layer Face Masks That Are Protective and Stylish

Newly-elected President Joe Biden has signed executive orders mandating that people wear masks on federal lands, as well as in airports, on planes and on other forms of public transportation taken during interstate travel. So, while The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended for awhile now that people wear face masks in public settings, this new move by the president is bound to see the already high demand for face masks increase even more. And, double-layer face masks are one some of the most protective types of masks you can wear.

Masks shouldn’t be flimsy, otherwise they won’t be effective in blocking airborne particles. CDC guidelines state an effective mask should have at least two layers, and ideally, be designed with a pocket that allows you to insert a disposable filter for extra protection. Also, you should ensure your mask offers snug coverage around the nose and mouth without any gaps.

Furthermore, a study published in the ACS Nano found that masks made of tightly woven cotton were more effective than styles crafted from most synthetic fabrics like nylon and spandex at filtering germs. However, 100% polyester masks performed well when tested.

Considering all this, we rounded up some stylish double-layer cloth face masks for you to consider. Shop our picks ahead.

Nordstrom Assorted Adult Face Masks

These tie-dye face masks are crafted from two layers of comfortable jersey material and feature a cotton pocket for a filter. The ear loops can be tightened with the adjustable sliding straps that let you tie the mask behind your head.

Citizens of Humanity Assorted Adult Face Masks

This three-pack of Citizens of Humanity masks includes two striped styles and one denim mask. All of them are made with two layers of woven cotton fabric and feature a built-in cotton filter pocket and long tie straps for an adjustable fit. Bonus: The set is also currently on sale for $10 at Nordstrom.com.

ShiitakeCreek Cotton Face Mask

The exterior of this mask from Etsy is made of cotton canvas, while the lining is composed of softer cotton sateen material. It comes with a filter pocket and an elastic band that goes around the neck for a secure fit. You can buy the style in three adult sizes and have the option to add a removable nose wire to your mask.

Mask Club Tie Dye Spiral Cloth Face Mask

Made with two layers of 100% polyester, this stylish rainbow-themed mask has even been spotted on Jennifer Lopez. The elastic ear straps can be tied to tighten.

Mamask Face Mask

Done in pine green with gold mustard piping, this durable, handmade mask is made of 100% cotton. It also features a bio-washed lining and fabric filter made of copper ion, which has antimicrobial properties to help ward off bacteria. It features a flexible nose tip and adjustable silicone stoppers on the ear band for a secure fit. Plus, it comes in three sizes.

Hedley & Bennett Wake Up & Fight Mask

Available in packs of one or three, Hedley & Bennett’s two-ply masks are made of 55% cotton and 45% polyester. It’s also designed with a flexible metal nose insert, adjustable elastic ear straps, and an interior filter pocket. It even features a tag to write your name inside so you’re less likely to lose it.

Caraa Universal Masks

Coming in a pack of five, these pleated dual-layer masks have a cotton canvas exterior and cotton poplin lining, plus an embedded nose wire and elastic ear straps with rubber toggles for making adjustments.

Tanya Taylor Protective Face Masks

These pleated Tanya Taylor face masks are made from an upcycled cotton fabric and come as a pack of three in mixed prints. They feature elastic ear straps and a nose clip that allow you to adjust the fit for maximum coverage.

BaubleBar Adjustable Face Mask Set

BaubleBar’s face mask set is offered in over a dozen design combinations to choose from. Each has adjustable elastic ear loops and is crafted with two layers of soft, breathable cotton fabric.

Christy Dawn Sustainable Face Masks

Another sustainable option, Christy Dawn’s masks come in a pack of three and are made with 100% doubled deadstock cotton. They feature elastic ear straps and come in five patterned options.

Rendall Co. Sentry Fabric Face Mask

This tie-back face mask features two layers made from high-density cotton and cotton-linen blends. It’s also designed with an easily bendable copper nose band and a built-in pocket for you to insert a filter.

Giovanna Watercolor Gingham Face Mask

This colorful gingham face mask features two layers of cotton and elastic straps that wrap around the back of the head and neck to promote a more comfortable fit.

Marcellamoda Reusable Face Mask Set

Unlike the others on our list, these cotton dual-layer masks from Urban Outfitters each contain a reusable filter made of recycled polyester fabric. They’re available in a variety of solid color options and two sizes.

Simlu Double Layer Face Mask 10-Pack

Coming in a versatile all-black finish, these double-ply cotton face masks feature an adjustable nose bridge and ear loops for a secure fit.

Target Adult Fabric Face Mask

These Target face masks are designed with two layers of cotton and an inner pocket for a filter. They come in four solid color options and two sizes for adults.