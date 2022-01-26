Signs of Diabetic Foot Symptoms You Should Know

People living with diabetes know that the disease affects a lot more than just their blood sugar levels. This is especially true when it comes to your feet, since people who have diabetes are more prone to foot problems. That’s because having too much glucose (which is sugar) in your blood for a long time can trigger them, along with other serious complications, according to Medline Plus. That’s why it’s important to pay attention to signs of diabetic foot symptoms. Below, a roundup of some of things you should look for that could possibly be associated with diabetic foot, but note that the descriptions are not intended as medical advice or guidance on your health. If you believe you might have diabetic foot, seeking out a doctor is the best course for expertise on the subject.

Common symptoms of diabetic foot. CREDIT: VectorMine - stock.adobe.com

How can diabetes affect my feet?

Diabetes can cause two common issues, among others, that affect your feet. The first could be diabetic neuropathy. When diabetes isn’t treated and kept under control, it can lead to nerve damage, according CDC data. Sometimes, those who have nerve damage in their legs and feet can’t feel any sensations there, including heat, cold or pain, which is called “sensory diabetic neuropathy.” For those who have this condition, it’s possible that the muscles of their feet won’t work properly because of damaged nerves, leading their foot to not align correctly and putting too much pressure on one part of the foot. Another side effect is they may not feel sores or cuts on their feet, which could lead to infection if they aren’t tended to, WebMD reports.

The second possible issue that diabetes patients may have is peripheral vascular disease, which is the term for poor blood flow in the arms and legs. Since some types of diabetes affects blood flow, it takes longer for cuts, sores and other injuries to heal. When infections don’t heal because of poor blood flow, it could put the individual at risk for developing ulcers or gangrene, which is when tissue dies because of lack of blood flow, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Illustration of usual locations of ulcers in the diabetic foot. CREDIT: Aksana - stock.adobe.com

What are some of the most common foot problems for people with diabetes?

Though anyone is susceptible to foot problems, these are some of the most common issues for people with diabetes, which can possibly lead to infection and serious complications, including amputation in some cases. Keep an eye out for some of these signs that might be symptoms of diabetic foot: