Best Cyber Monday Shoe Deals You Can Expect

With Halloween in the books, our collective attention has shifted to the holidays — and to the savings that come along with the season.

Cyber Monday represents one of the biggest sales opportunities of the years — and the shoe deals are no joke. Here, FN rounds up everything we know so far about the savings opportunities that will be offered from brands and retailers such as Amazon, Nordstrom and TK.

Although some savings opportunities will be accessible ahead of Cyber Monday, many of the biggest discounts won’t be up for grabs until the day itself, on Dec. 2. Last year’s sales offer a good indication of what to expect this time around, though — so we’ve outlined those for you here. Additionally, we’ve compiled some great discounts you can already shop, with markdowns on sneakers, boots and more product.

Check back at this page for more news, as we’ll be updating regularly as we learn more details about the savings up for grabs.

Amazon

Last year’s deals: Amazon offered big discounts on shoe brands such as Nike, Under Armour and Asics in 2018, with product up to 40% off.

What to shop now: Amazon recently launched its HoliDeals section, which includes savings on slippers, plush boots and more.

Adidas

Last year’s deals: Shoppers could get up to 30% the entire site with the code CYBER2018.

What to shop now: Tons of men and women’s shoes styles are slashed up to 50% off. We even saw Stan Smith sneakers selling for half off

Bloomingdales

Last year’s deals: Select products were marked down an extra 25%, with some items discounted by more than 60%.

What to shop now: Get up to 30% off shoe styles such as Stuart Weitzman boots, Tory Burch ballet flats and Sam Edelman loafers.

Foot Locker

Last year’s deals: Customers could snag 25% off with the code CYBER25.

What to shop now: Score up to 40% off men’s, women’s and kids’ shoe styles. We spotted savings on popular silhouettes including the Nike Air Max Plus and Jordan Retro 4.

Macy’s

Last year’s deals: Shoppers got an extra 20% off select on-sale styles with the code CYBER. Boots ranging from $49-$200 were BOGO.

What to shop now: Take 30% off select product for the whole family with the code FRIEND. We found Timberland boots and Sam Edelman pumps among the discounted items.

Nordstrom

Last year’s deals: Ugg boots, Adidas sneakers and more styles were selling for up to 60% off. Customers could get 50% off Stuart Weitzman boots.

What to shop now: The retailer’s sale section is jam-packed with steals on winter and fall boots — up to 40% off.

Nike

Last year’s deals: Shoppers got 25% off select full-priced and clearance styles with the code CYBER at checkout.

What to shop now: Take up to 30% off select styles for men and women while supplies last, such as the Air Vapormax Plus.

Under Armour

Last year’s deals: Customers received $30 off orders of $100 or more with the code CYBER30.

What to shop now: Score discounts on sneakers, sandals and hikers, with some product discounted by more than 30%.

Zappos

Last year’s deals: Select styles were up to 67% off last year, including shoes from Nike, Cole Haan and Sorel.

What to shop now: Nab major savings on boots and athletic shoes, with product marked down by up to 40%.

