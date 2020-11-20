Score 50% off Shoes at Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday Sale

It’s Cyber Monday and once again, top department stores and brands have some major savings going on, including Nordstrom.
If you’re looking to cop new shoes or a gift for a loved one, the time is now. The Seattle-based department store is already offering markdowns of up to 50% off a range of styles, from boots to sneakers and beyond starting on Friday, Nov. 20 until Tuesday, Dec. 1.
To help you get started on your holiday shopping, FN rounded up some of our shoe picks from Nordstrom’s big sale.
1. Marc Fisher LTD Yahila Boot
This classic-over-the-knee style never goes out of style and is currently 40% off.
2. Ugg Mini Fluff Boot
Also marked down are these cozy, shearling-lined Ugg boots for 37% off that are perfect for relaxed evenings at home.
3. Sam Edelman Lior Loafer
For a 40% off deal, add Sam Edelman’s sleek loafers to your cart; the blue-gray style features a polished horsebit hardware for a refined-yet-bold look.
4. Madewell The Hollie Heel
Refresh your professional footwear wardrobe with these versatile block heels from Madewell, which are currently 40% off and will never cause blisters.
5. Nike React Infinity Running Shoe
Run into the New Year with this 30% off Nike sneaker, complete with a soft knit upper and the brand’s springy responsive React foam.
6. Steve Madden Chime Studded Mule
These chic mules add instant edge with their shimmery studded design and are currently 60% off.
9. Linea Paolo Trinity Boot
These 60% off combat boots from Linea Paolo combine two of 2020’s biggest footwear trends with its lugged sole and snakeskin leather print.
8. Naturalizer Hartley Ankle Strap Sandal
Try Naturalizer’s 63% off Hartley Ankle-Strap sandal-mule hybrid, which boasts a sleek ankle strap and a well-cushioned, pointed-toe flat.
9. Aquatalia Mayra Weatherproof Lace-Up Boot
This weatherproof boot is 32% off from Aquatalia and is ideal for the colder months with its leather upper and tractioned outsole.
10. Treasure & Bond Freda Bootie
Add a pop of personality to your shoe closet for a 40% discount off Treasure & Bond’s bootie of burgundy crocodile-embossed leather. They feature pointed toes and a block heel.
11. Vince Henderson Weatherproof Chelsea Boot
Brave the cold without sacrificing style in these 49% off Vince Henderson boots that bring out the best of 2020 footwear with its sleek, Chelsea boot construction.
