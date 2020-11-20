×
Score 50% off Shoes at Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday Sale

By Claudia Miller
treasure and bond freda boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

It’s Cyber Monday and once again, top department stores and brands have some major savings going on, including Nordstrom.

If you’re looking to cop new shoes or a gift for a loved one, the time is now. The Seattle-based department store is already offering markdowns of up to 50% off a range of styles, from boots to sneakers and beyond starting on Friday, Nov. 20 until Tuesday, Dec. 1.

To help you get started on your holiday shopping, FN rounded up some of our shoe picks from Nordstrom’s big sale.

1. Marc Fisher LTD Yahila Boot

This classic-over-the-knee style never goes out of style and is currently 40% off.

marc fisher yahila boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Marc Fisher LTD Yahila Boots $249 $149
Buy it

2. Ugg Mini Fluff Boot

Also marked down are these cozy, shearling-lined Ugg boots for 37% off that are perfect for relaxed evenings at home.

 

Watch on FN

ugg mini fluff boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: UGG Mini Fluff Boot $160 $100
Buy it

3. Sam Edelman Lior Loafer

For a 40% off deal, add Sam Edelman’s sleek loafers to your cart; the blue-gray style features a polished horsebit hardware for a refined-yet-bold look.

sam edelman lior loafer
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Sam Edelman Lior Loafer $150 $90
Buy it

4. Madewell The Hollie Heel

Refresh your professional footwear wardrobe with these versatile block heels from Madewell, which are currently 40% off and will never cause blisters.

madewell the hollie heel
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Madewell The Hollie Heel $138 $56
Buy it

5. Nike React Infinity Running Shoe

Run into the New Year with this 30% off Nike sneaker, complete with a soft knit upper and the brand’s springy responsive React foam.

nike react infinity shoe
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Nike React Infinity Sneaker $160 $112
Buy it

6. Steve Madden Chime Studded Mule

These chic mules add instant edge with their shimmery studded design and are currently 60% off.

steve madden chime shoe
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Steve Madden Chime Studded Mule $90 $36
Buy it

9. Linea Paolo Trinity Boot

These 60% off combat boots from Linea Paolo combine two of 2020’s biggest footwear trends with its lugged sole and snakeskin leather print.

linea paolo trinity boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Linea Paolo Trinity Boot $160 $64
Buy it

8. Naturalizer Hartley Ankle Strap Sandal

Try Naturalizer’s 63% off Hartley Ankle-Strap sandal-mule hybrid, which boasts a sleek ankle strap and a well-cushioned, pointed-toe flat.

naturalizer hartley sandal
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Naturalizer Hartley Sandal $110 $40
Buy it

9. Aquatalia Mayra Weatherproof Lace-Up Boot

This weatherproof boot is 32% off from Aquatalia and is ideal for the colder months with its leather upper and tractioned outsole.

aquatalia mayra boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Aquatalia Mayra Weatherproof Boot $295 $200
Buy it

10. Treasure & Bond Freda Bootie

Add a pop of personality to your shoe closet for a 40% discount off Treasure & Bond’s bootie of burgundy crocodile-embossed leather. They feature pointed toes and a block heel.

treasure and bond freda boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Treasure & Bond Freda Bootie $100 $60
Buy it

11. Vince Henderson Weatherproof Chelsea Boot

Brave the cold without sacrificing style in these 49% off Vince Henderson boots that bring out the best of 2020 footwear with its sleek, Chelsea boot construction.

vince henderson weatherproof boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Vince Henderson Chelsea Boot $395 $200
Buy it

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

