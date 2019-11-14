The Best Boot Deals to Score on Cyber Monday 2019

The school stressed the importance of "correct footwear" to students' success.

Cyber Monday is arguably one of the best times of the year to nab major discounts on winter boots. Many deals from Black Friday tend to roll over into the holiday, on top of all the new steals that are offered. Since they tend to go fast, it’s never too nearly to start planning for what you want. Cyber Monday takes place on Dec. 2 this year, and most deals haven’t been released yet. However, many stores are having great sales you can shop right now in the meantime. Discover them all below, and make sure to keep checking back here for regular updates on the best Cyber Monday 2019 boot deals.

Bloomingdale’s

Get up to 40% off clearance boots.

East Dane

East Dane is currently hosting its fall sale, with up to 40% off dozens of boots from Doc Martens, Polo Ralph Lauren and more.

Macy’s

Until Nov. 17, save 30-40% on boots and booties from brands like Marc Fisher, Tommy Hilfiger.

Neiman Marcus

Score up to 40% off new boot arrivals for men and women.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom recently launched its Cyber Monday landing page. While Cyber Monday deals aren’t live there yet, we do know the deals will drop on Nov. 27. In the meantime, you can nab up to 40% off boots for men and women until Nov. 17.

ShopBop

As part of ShopBop’s fall sale, nab up to 50% off hundreds of boots and booties from labels like Sol Sana and Alexander Wang.

Sorel

You can already nab a handful of cold weather boots for men and women up to 25% off, including the Women’s Out ‘N About Plus Boot.

Steve Madden

Score up to 40% off select boots and booties for women.

Timberland

For a limited time, save up to 40% on winter boots for men and women. All of Timberland’s Cyber Monday deals will go live on Dec.2 here.

Zappos

Get up to 65% off tons of Ugg boots (yes, you heard that right) while supplies last.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

