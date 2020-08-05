The Best Custom Face Masks For Adults & Kids

Shoppers can find variety of customizable face masks online.

Offered in both adults and kids sizes, the nonmedical masks can be found primarily on Etsy.com. Some deals include bulk orders, so shoppers can stock up on a series of masks for everyday use. Monogram options and school pride-themed masks are also featured for sale online.

Below, take a look at our roundup of best custom face masks for adults and kids.

Custom Seersucker Face Mask

This Custom Seersucker Face Mask is a bestseller on Etsy.com. Available in a range of fabrics, this face mask will elevate any outfit. For $19, shoppers can customize this seersucker face mask with their initials. The handmade mask is also available in kids sizing, just make sure to drop a note in the comments section when checking out so the maker can sew accordingly.

Kids Personalized Cloth Face Masks

Custom masks are a great way for kids to keep track of their face coverings. These lightweight masks from Etsy are designed for children ages four and up. Additional designs for the mask are also available on the $10 for an extra $2 cost.

Cotton Initial Face Masks

Another customizable mask option are these Cotton Initial Face Mask from Taniri Designs from Etsy. The soft cotton mask comes in six color options. The mask features a pocket for an optional filter and adjustable ear straps. Shoppers can get this customized mask with either a floral ($13) or a heart-shaped design ($10).

Kids Custom Princess Face Mask

Make mask wearing a little more fun with these customizable Disney Princess face masks. The soft cotton mask is easy to wash and comes in a variety of styles so your little one can pick their favorite princess. The mask also comes with an option for including strap adjusters, for a more comfortable fit.

Upload Your Face Mask

Take “custom” to the next level with this face mask from Amazon. The personalized face mask is made from polyester and retails for $18. To get the best out of this silly face mask, shoppers should follow directions on the seller’s page which include instructions on how to take a photo for your mask. For more funny face masks, check out our round-up here.

Monogram Face Mask

Fans of monochrome detailing should check out this Monogram Face Mask from MPlusEWorkshop on Etsy.com. Shoppers can choose from several options when it comes to designing their 3-ply cotton mask. Monogram detailing is available in cursive, vine-style or contemporary circle block style.

School Logo Face Mask

Shoppers can show off their school spirit with this custom face mask. The cotton jersey face mask is available in bulk, too, making them a great idea for sports teams, choirs and other school-related group activities.

Kids Custom Sports Face Mask

Perfect for little athletes and kids sports teams this customized sports ball face mask is available in practically every ball sport. The best selling face mask on Etsy is washable and soft thanks to the cotton-spandex blend fabric.

Personalized Teacher Face Mask

There are several customized options for teachers as well when it comes to face masks. This Personalized Teacher Face Mask on Etsy is made from soft cotton fabric and is washable. Shoppers have the option of opting for a mascot logo or apple when picking out their custom masks. For more face masks for teachers, check out our list here.

Pet Photo Face Mask

Pet lovers will love this custom face mask. Shoppers can upload a photo of their pet and wear it while out and about thanks to this mask from Etsy.com. The polyester face mask is available in both adult and children’s sizes so the whole family can join in on the fun.

Custom Bling Face Mask

Blinged out options are also available when it comes to custom face masks. These comfortable masks from J.D. Cheer Bows on Etsy are made from a cotton-spandex blend and can be washed. Make sure to hand wash the mask to ensure the rhinestones stay intact.

